Plenty Unlimited has secured up to 120 acres of land near Richmond, Virginia, to build the largest indoor vertical farm campus in the world. The land marks Plenty’s expansion beyond the U.S. West Coast and will bring fresh produce to the East Coast year-round. Plenty plans to deploy several large-scale vertical farms on the campus in the coming years, with a potential annual production capacity exceeding 20 million pounds across multiple crops including strawberries, leafy greens and tomatoes.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO