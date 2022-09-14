Read full article on original website
Related
theshelbyreport.com
Hannaford Introduces Health Initiative With $1.5M Donation
Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation announced more than $1.5 million in donations to support the prioritization of wholesome, fresh and nutritious foods as part of a comprehensive health care plan for under-resourced individuals and families in New England and New York. The donation is the element...
theshelbyreport.com
Plenty Unlimited To Build Large Indoor Vertical Farm
Plenty Unlimited has secured up to 120 acres of land near Richmond, Virginia, to build the largest indoor vertical farm campus in the world. The land marks Plenty’s expansion beyond the U.S. West Coast and will bring fresh produce to the East Coast year-round. Plenty plans to deploy several large-scale vertical farms on the campus in the coming years, with a potential annual production capacity exceeding 20 million pounds across multiple crops including strawberries, leafy greens and tomatoes.
Comments / 0