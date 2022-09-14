Biomarkers of misfolded proteins are found in the blood by a sensor. Before the first clinical symptoms appear, Alzheimer’s disease has a 15–20 year symptom-free period. A research team has discovered that it is possible to detect Alzheimer’s disease in the blood up to 17 years before any outward symptoms start to show. This is done by using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum. The sensor detects the protein biomarker amyloid-beta misfolding. As the condition progresses, this misfolding results in distinctive deposits in the brain, known as plaques.

