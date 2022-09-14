Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
moneytalksnews.com
2 Common Health Problems Linked to Higher Alzheimer’s Risk
Late (61-70) Their findings were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the medical journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Study participants who had abnormal measurements during early to middle adulthood were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life. The data for the Boston University study came from...
scitechdaily.com
New Device Can Detect Alzheimer’s 17 Years in Advance
Biomarkers of misfolded proteins are found in the blood by a sensor. Before the first clinical symptoms appear, Alzheimer’s disease has a 15–20 year symptom-free period. A research team has discovered that it is possible to detect Alzheimer’s disease in the blood up to 17 years before any outward symptoms start to show. This is done by using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum. The sensor detects the protein biomarker amyloid-beta misfolding. As the condition progresses, this misfolding results in distinctive deposits in the brain, known as plaques.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
(CNN) — Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers -- rather, they were shocked, said Laura...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’
A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
pharmacytimes.com
Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients
The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Medical News Today
Gum disease, tooth loss linked to increased dementia risk in new review
Although dementia is associated with an increased risk of poor oral health, evidence supporting the role of oral health in the development of dementia has been mixed. A recent meta-analysis synthesizing data from previous studies suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified
Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
Healthline
Brushing, Flossing Every Day May Reduce Risk of Dementia
Experts say good dental health can decrease inflammation in the mouth and reduce the risk of a variety of diseases and conditions. In a new study, researchers say people who maintain good oral health may lower their risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Experts say you can achieve good dental...
Good News Network
Large Study of Older Adults Shows People Over 65 Benefit By Staying Active – Let’s Move, People
Inactivity after the age of 65 increases the risk of heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes according to new research from Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. The study looked at walking speed, leg strength and balance to measure physical performance. Known as the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), the study measures...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
healio.com
Daily multivitamin use slowed cognitive aging
The daily use of multivitamin-mineral supplements improved global cognition, episodic memory and executive function in older adults, researchers reported in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of The Alzheimer’s Association. Laura D. Baker, PhD, a professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University, and colleagues assessed whether...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
