Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
Gennady Golovkin’s coach notifies Vegas ‘robbery division’ to ‘prevent a third theft by the judges’ in Canelo trilogy
GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S coach has "notified the Las Vegas Police Department’s robbery division" to "prevent a third theft by the judges". The tongue-in-cheek remark, made by Johnathon Banks, comes ahead of GGG's trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez over the weekend. Canelo was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
Boxing Scene
Team Bivol: If Canelo Loses To Golovkin, We're Not Fighting In The Rematch With Him, Either
The next six weeks will see Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol head in vastly different directions. Whether their roads will once again intersect could depend on the performances in their next respective outings. Guadalajara’s Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) will face longtime rival Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their long-discussed...
Canelo Alvarez favored ahead of Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will resume their rivalry with a trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on
BoxingNews24.com
Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th
By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Photos: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III outdoor weigh-in
Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will meet for a third time on pay-per-view Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The rivals weighed in on Friday afternoon in front of a few thousand fans outside the arena, with both coming in under the 168-pound limit. Here are...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client
Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
Retirement not in Gennady Golovkin’s thoughts ahead of Saul Alvarez rematch
Gennady Golovkin intends to carry on boxing irrespective of whether he wins or loses against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday night.Very few fighters have continued competing at the elite level into their fifth decade but Golovkin, who turned 40 in April, is heading into one of his career-defining contests at the T-Mobile Arena.The only blemishes in his storied 44-fight career have come against Alvarez – a draw in September 2017 and a narrow points loss 12 months later – and the Kazakh now has a chance to set the record straight.But the two-time unified world middleweight champion, whose...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Really Wanted Bivol Rematch, But Hearn Said We Had Contract To Fight Golovkin
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated that he eventually wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. According to Alvarez, he would’ve boxed Bivol again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena if not for the contractual commitment he made before he battled Bivol on May 7 to square off against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. DAZN committed a massive amount of money in guarantees to Alvarez and Golovkin for them to finally fight again, thus Alvarez will have to try to secure a second shot at Bivol at a later date.
Terence Crawford names P4P top five list but leaves out Tyson Fury and puts bitter heavyweight rival ahead of Brit
TERENCE CRAWFORD has named his pound-for-pound boxing list - but Tyson Fury is nowhere to be seen. The 38-0 welterweight champion failed to name Fury in the top five best boxers and named himself above Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. Crawford, 34, recently told EsNews: “Top five? - Man that’s hard,...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Feel I'm Still The Best Pound-For-Pound; Nobody Takes Risks Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez has accepted defeat four months after arguing that he did enough to beat Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title fight. The confident four-division champion still believes, though, that he is the best boxer, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) occupied the top spot on most credible pound-for-pound lists before Bivol beat him in their 12-rounder May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene
Fielding Reflects on Fight With Canelo, Picks To Decision Golovkin
Rocky Fielding says fighting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is as mentally punishing as it is physically. Liverpool’s Fielding put his WBA "regular" super middleweight title on the line against the Mexican in December 2018 in New York, but Canelo was in destructive mood at Madison Square Garden that night and stopped Rocky inside three rounds.
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
MMA Fighting
Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn picks Jake Paul to beat Anderson Silva
Matchroom Sports Chairman Eddie Hearn once stood next to Jake Paul and told the YouTuber turned boxer, in so many words, that he wasn’t that good. That was a whole fourth months ago, when Paul was Hearn’s brief promoting partner in a lightweight boxing title fight between his boxer, multi-division champ Katie Taylor, and Paul’s in Amanda Serrano. Hearn told Paul he would never be a world champion boxer.
