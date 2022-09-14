Richmond Raceway to host 2023 NASCAR events in April, July

Denny Hamlin celebrates his win in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway April 3, 2022. (Courtesy NASCAR/Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway will again host two NASCAR race weekends in 2023 – April 1 and 2, and July 29-30. The spring races will remain in the same calendar slot they held this year, while the summer events will move to a new slot that’s about two weeks earlier than the one they held this year.

The latter events this year had moved from their traditional September time slot into August for the first time ever.

“As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary, Richmond Raceway, one of the sport’s most historic tracks, will honor the sport’s legacy throughout next season’s two NASCAR race weekends,” said RR President Lori Collier Waran. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to RVA for our Toyota Spring Race Weekend and one of the biggest NASCAR parties of the summer.”

In the spring, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, featuring the Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 April 1 and the 68th annual spring Cup Series race, the Toyota Owners 400, April 2.

The spring Cup Series race at Richmond has been held in the month of April since 2011. The track originally hosted April Cup races in 1953, 1956, 1961-1963, 1967, and 1969. Richmond previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-1984 and 1990-2019, 2022.

The new summer weekend will include the Worldwide Express 250, which will crown the regular season Craftsman Truck Series champion July 29; and the Cup Series race July 30. It will be the fourth consecutive season that the track has hosted a Craftsman Truck Series race. RR also hosted the series for the first 11 years of its existence (1995 to 2005).

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules have not yet been announced.

Ttickets are available for purchase by phone at (866) 455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.