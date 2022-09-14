Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
liveforlivemusic.com
My Morning Jacket Makes Debut At Westville Music Bowl [Photos/Videos]
My Morning Jacket traveled to New Haven, CT on Friday for a set at Westville Music Bowl. The former tennis stadium played host to the psych-pop rockers for the first time as the band winds down an extensive headlining tour that began back in April. Following an opening performance from...
2 Legendary Classic Rock Bands Playing in Dutchess County this Week
I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
liveforlivemusic.com
Brooklyn Comes Alive 2022: Everything You Need To Know
Brooklyn Comes Alive, the one-day festival well-known for presenting a potent mix of new projects, rare collaborations, and nationally touring heavy-hitters, returns to The Brooklyn Mirage this Saturday, September 17th, 2022 [ticket info]. Ahead of Saturday’s music marathon, here’s everything you need to know about attending Brooklyn Comes Alive 2022:
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost
When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington
There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel
Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M
The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
biteofthebest.com
Bistro Basque, Milford, CT
Could it have been a decade (gulp!) since I dined at Bistro Basque in Milford? At that time, I had described it as “a hidden gem in the center of Milford.”. The menu, of course, changed; the space had too. We sat outside on a terrace and sipped the Pazos de Lusco Albariño ($52), enjoying the food and company.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
newcanaanite.com
‘Pray For Me and I’ll Be Back’: Joe’s Pizza Temporarily Closed As Lorenzo Colella Attends to Health Issues
The popular owner of one of New Canaan’s most beloved pizzerias is asking locals to be patient as he works through health problems that have forced its temporary closing. Asked what he’d say to the many loyal customers of Joe’s Pizza on Locust Avenue, Lorenzo Colella said, “I just want them to be patient with me and I love them and appreciate all of their support.”
yeahthatskosher.com
New Kosher Dairy Restaurant & Pizzeria in New Haven, CT: Ricotta Pizza & Bakery
Joining a small but growing contingency of kosher restaurants in New Haven, CT is Ricotta Pizza & Bakery, a new kosher CY dairy restaurant & pizzeria with a variety of eats. Menu items at Ricotta feature an array of traditional pizza pies, including, of course, a ricotta-topped variety, bagels with spreads, salads such as caesar and greek, soup, hummus, fries, and more.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
trumbulltimes.com
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
Register Citizen
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
