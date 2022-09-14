OGILVIE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man from central Minnesota faces charges for allegedly killing his grandmother with a hatchet.Police were called to the home on the 1300 block of Highway 23 on Tuesday to find Stella Anderson, 93, dead. Family members were gathered outside the home, and Anderson's son said he believed Dustin Gene Tinklenberg, Anderson's grandson, had killed her.Tinklenberg was taken into custody and charged in Kanabec County with second-degree murder.The complaint says two family members had stopped by the property on Monday to pick something up from a camper on site. One of the family members said she heard...

