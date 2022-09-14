Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Ogilvie man charged with killing grandmother with a hatchet
OGILVIE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man from central Minnesota faces charges for allegedly killing his grandmother with a hatchet.Police were called to the home on the 1300 block of Highway 23 on Tuesday to find Stella Anderson, 93, dead. Family members were gathered outside the home, and Anderson's son said he believed Dustin Gene Tinklenberg, Anderson's grandson, had killed her.Tinklenberg was taken into custody and charged in Kanabec County with second-degree murder.The complaint says two family members had stopped by the property on Monday to pick something up from a camper on site. One of the family members said she heard...
fox9.com
fox9.com
Shooting suspects of Minneapolis forensic scientist to be tried separately
(FOX 9) - A man and woman charged in a shooting that injured a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist in April will have separate trials, after a Hennepin County judge rejected a state motion to have the pair tried together. Timothy Amacher, 41, and his girlfriend Colleen Larson, 24, have...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
fox9.com
2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown due to nearby shooting Thursday
Two Brooklyn Park schools went into lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a shooting reported nearby. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North just before 12:20 p.m. At the scene, officers learned that the suspect had...
knsiradio.com
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement
In connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a car the previous year, a Maplewood man was sentenced to almost five years in prison on Tuesday for breaking the terms of his plea deal with Ramsey County prosecutors. Last year, Darnell Allen Davis,...
kfgo.com
Olivia school superintendent receives calls about litter box prank
OLIVIA, Minn. – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lilian, Minn. School Superintendent Jim Menton said he’s getting calls from concerned residents stemming from a prank that originated on Tik Tok. Students are recording reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students...
Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene unfolds as suspects flee
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after suspects allegedly damaged five vehicles while doing "spin outs" in two stolen cars. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the commotion in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. A group...
willmarradio.com
fox9.com
Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota
OLIVIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
knsiradio.com
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
Comments / 0