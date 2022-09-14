ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

fox9.com

Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
Power 96

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
CBS Minnesota

Ogilvie man charged with killing grandmother with a hatchet

OGILVIE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man from central Minnesota faces charges for allegedly killing his grandmother with a hatchet.Police were called to the home on the 1300 block of Highway 23 on Tuesday to find Stella Anderson, 93, dead. Family members were gathered outside the home, and Anderson's son said he believed Dustin Gene Tinklenberg, Anderson's grandson, had killed her.Tinklenberg was taken into custody and charged in Kanabec County with second-degree murder.The complaint says two family members had stopped by the property on Monday to pick something up from a camper on site. One of the family members said she heard...
fox9.com

Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County

OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
kfgo.com

Olivia school superintendent receives calls about litter box prank

OLIVIA, Minn. – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lilian, Minn. School Superintendent Jim Menton said he’s getting calls from concerned residents stemming from a prank that originated on Tik Tok. Students are recording reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students...
willmarradio.com

School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"

(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
fox9.com

Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota

OLIVIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi

One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
knsiradio.com

Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum

(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
Southern Minnesota News

5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
CBS Minnesota

Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
CARVER COUNTY, MN

