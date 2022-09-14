ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage

KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
Key Covid-19 metrics in Kentucky drop for second week in row

Most metrics that measure the coronavirus in Kentucky dropped last week, for the second week in a row, with new cases dropping below 10,000 for the first time since the reporting week starting June 27. Even so, The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s rate of new cases in the last seven days first in the nation.
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
KYTC working on damaged highways in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to repair and reopen damaged highways due to July’s historic flooding, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done. One example is the KYTC District 10 office in Jackson, where...
Greater Clark County Schools announces new $100M strategic plan

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Thousands of Greater Clark County students will soon have two new spaces to learn and a new natatorium. All the construction plans are part of Greater Clark County School’s five-year facility plan. Two new elementary schools will replace four of their oldest buildings in the...
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report

Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
