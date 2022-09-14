ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Why Hall officials are concerned about proposed housing development in northeast Hall County

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
A 225-unit housing development is proposed off the North Oconee River in northeast Hall County. - photo by Jeff Gill

A 225-unit housing development proposed off the North Oconee River in northeast Hall County is drawing some environmental concerns from the county.

The development, Residence at Cagle Mill, would feature single-family detached, attached homes built in clusters and townhomes on nearly 62 acres at 4745 Cagle Mill Road, east of Ga. 365 and north of Whitehall Road.

Also planned is an amenity area featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool, walking trails around the river, pocket parks and recreation field, according to Hall County planning documents.

Another 10.6 acres at the site, facing Ga. 365, is being looked for industrial uses, with a proposed 38,000 square feet of building area, documents state.

Other details, including prices, weren’t available as of Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Josh Boling of Peachtree Corners-based developer Audubon couldn’t be reached for comment.

The housing and industrial proposals are set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 19.

Planning staff is recommending denial of the residential project, citing several reasons, including density is too high and the site plan doesn’t comply with North Oconee Water Supply Watershed District standards.

Extending sewer lines into designated rural areas “should be discouraged in order to limit development pressures on the area,” according to a staff report. “Future development should be compatible with the rural character, which includes a high degree of open space and greenspace.”

Officials, however, are recommending approval of the industrial property.

The planning board will issue a formal recommendation of approval or denial on both proposals to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to hold a public hearing and final vote on Oct. 27.

accesswdun.com

City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries

Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland To Seek Grant Funding For Downtown Development Plan

(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has agreed to provide funding for a proposed strategic plan for downtown development. Cleveland Downtown Development Authority has been meeting on a regular basis and has agreed that the best way to address the development of the Cleveland Downtown area and approaching corridors is to develop a strategic plan.
CLEVELAND, GA
Hall County, GA
Government
County
Hall County, GA
City
Oconee, GA
Local
Georgia Government
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder

Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
WINDER, GA
Red and Black

Athens struggles to be walkable city

The number of pedestrians in Athens has increased over the past month as thousands of students returned to the University of Georgia campus, said Shaun Barnett, Athens-Clarke County Police Department public information officer. Having more people on the roads increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, especially downtown where there is a high amount of foot traffic, he said.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commission Will Debate Short Term Rental Limitations

As rising rent prices strain Athens families, Athens-Clarke County commissioners will assess the possibility of short term housing limitations to alleviate housing pressure. Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz assigned the issue to the commission’s Government Operations Committee earlier this summer. Limitation supporters say that short term rental sites like AirBnB and VRBO cause a so-called ‘AirBnB effect,” increasing pressure on local housing stock. According to Forbes, the ‘AirBnB effect’ acts much like gentrification by increasing an area’s property values beyond the means of residents, many of whom are forced to move due to rising housing costs.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards

Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
#Linus Realestate#Housing Development#Parks And Recreation#Planning Board#Business Industry#Linus Business#Audubon
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Shopping center rezone delayed again

For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
Michelle Hall

Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier

(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Times

