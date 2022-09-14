Read full article on original website
yourislandnews.com
Ellis brings bid for education superintendent to Beaufort
Addressing the shortage of teachers in the state was central to Lisa Ellis’ message when she appeared in Beaufort on Saturday to make her pitch for election as the next South Carolina superintendent of education. She noted that at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, there were 1,000...
cityofbeaufort.org
2 companies to open operations at spec building in Beaufort Commerce Park
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 15, 2022) – The City of Beaufort’s commitment to diversifying its economy is paying results – the latest examples being a fully leased spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park, with an additional spec building in the planning stages. This comes on top of the...
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen
Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
wgac.com
Mask Requirement Lifted at Savannah River Site
Effective immediately, masks are no longer required regardless of vaccination status at the Savannah River Site. A memo from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions says there are also no masking or social distancing restrictions regarding in-person meetings, due to the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in the community. Masking is still optional for all subcontractor, supplier or vendor employees.
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton native becomes K9 cop
A Colleton County law enforcement officer has decided to become an official canine handler, and is now a part of the local canine team. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Webster is a Round O native. He began his law enforcement career in 2019, when he joined the local law enforcement agency as a deputy.
WJCL
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort apartment project clears another hurdle
A developer of an apartment complex planned for Beaufort received conceptual approval of the project when he appeared before the City of Beaufort Design Review Board (DRB) on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is the first of three approvals that Hillpointe, LLC, a Winter Park, Fla.-based developer, needs from the DRB....
wtoc.com
Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island. ”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Hilton...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
wtoc.com
4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
wtoc.com
Savannah, Richmond Hill business owners plead guilty to defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people pleaded guilty in a scheme that used scuba classes to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs out of millions. The Southern District of Georgia says Kenneth Meers faces the steepest punishment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents say Meers...
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah drafts ‘Vision Zero’ plan to reduce traffic deaths
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zero traffic deaths by 2027 - that’s what the City of Savannah is working toward with a new project. On average, Savannah has 22 traffic deaths a year on the streets, that number is unacceptable to city leaders. “For so many of the streets we...
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 9/15/2022
A Green Pond house was sprayed with bullets last week during a drive-by shooting. On Sept. 7th, law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on Gobbler Circle, in Green Pond. The female homeowner told officers that she was inside her house when she heard “rapid gunfire” outside. She opened her door, and saw a dark-colored SUV driving off from across the street, according to information in a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report. The unidentified driver of that vehicle fired a gun at the woman’s house and car. The woman’s vehicle was struck multiple times and at least one bullet hole was also found in the woman’s house.
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
