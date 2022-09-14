ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

Berkeley Beacon

Emerson to host re-accreditation team

The college announced that it will host a visiting team from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) from Sept. 18 through Sept. 21 as part of Emerson’s 10 year re-accreditation process. The notice, sent Thursday morning from Interim President William Gilligan, outlined the forums Emerson will host...
