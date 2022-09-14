ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone

By James Abbott
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

Challenges are made to be overcome, and drones are far from being immune. The most testing of these, arguably, is that most drones are unable to take portrait photos – they can only capture landscape format images. But it’s not the end of the world because our drone portrait photography guide will show you a simple way around the problem.

Even amongst the best drones , there are only three consumer drones ever been made that can rotate the camera 90° into portrait (upright) format; the original DJI Mavic Pro , the DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro , and the Autel EVO Lite with the latter two models being currently available. So, chances are, your drone is only capable of shooting photos in a landscape format.

With this common limitation, the only way to capture portrait/upright format images is to shoot vertical panoramas that are made up of three to five landscape images. These are best captured in Raw format, processed in Lightroom, and then merged together in Photoshop to create an upright photo of a scene. The whole process is easy to navigate, and with this guide you’ll be able to confidently create this type of image in no time.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjNY9_0hvQs5Nv00

Drone vertical panorama (image 1) (Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZryWo_0hvQs5Nv00

Drone vertical panorama (image 2) (Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEZj9_0hvQs5Nv00

Drone vertical panorama (image 3) (Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCYNJ_0hvQs5Nv00

Drone vertical panorama (image 4) (Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wa11E_0hvQs5Nv00

Drone vertical panorama (image 5) (Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUlEO_0hvQs5Nv00

All images edited together to create a vertical panorama (Image credit: Future)

Step-by-step of how to shoot a vertical panorama with a drone

Shooting vertical panoramas can be achieved in less than 20 seconds once you’ve shot this way a few times. You simply compose your shots, starting at the top or bottom of the scene, and shoot an image before rotating just the gimbal so the current photo overlaps half of the previous to ensure a seamless blend during editing. The most important aspect of shooting is balancing the exposure between the darker ground and brighter sky, so shooting with the sun behind the drone makes things much easier.

1. Fly into position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027vgy_0hvQs5Nv00

(Image credit: Future)

Check a smartphone app such as Drone Assist to make sure that it’s safe and legal to fly in your chosen location, and that there are no ground obstacles such as pylons that could present a risk. Remember, it’s important to be aware of drone regulations in your area. Fly the drone into position and leave it in a hover while you adjust the gimbal angle vertically to make sure the viewpoint of the drone will allow you to capture the scene vertically.

2. Shoot the first image

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gweAU_0hvQs5Nv00

(Image credit: Future)

Set the camera to single shot mode and make sure file capture is set to Raw. Set ISO to 100, and if your drone has an adjustable aperture set this to between f/2.8 – f/5.6, then set your shutter speed using the histogram as a guide. If you have a drone with a fixed aperture, simply adjust the shutter speed. Point the gimbal down to the bottom of the scene, and take the first of the three to five shots. Need some inspiration? Then check out our ‘ Where can I fly my drone? ’ article for some top location ideas.

3. Complete the vertical panorama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYVuF_0hvQs5Nv00

(Image credit: Future)

Move the gimbal up slightly and make sure that the next shot contains the top half of the previous shot. As you rotate the gimbal up, adjust the shutter speed to match the exposure in each shot. Take the next photo and repeat until you have all the required images. Some scenes may only require three shots, while others will require four or five to capture the whole vertical scene.

Step-by-step of how to edit a vertical panorama shot with a drone

The great thing about shooting vertical panoramas is that you end up with much more detailed, higher-resolution images than your drone is natively capable of capturing. Not to mention, social media platforms often favor portrait format images over landscape. The editing process is simple and requires Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop , which are the most commonly used photo editing software options.

1. Import and process

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26noZY_0hvQs5Nv00

(Image credit: Future)

Import your images into Lightroom and process the first image of the set of three to five shots. For these images contrast was added using the Tone Curve, the Whites and Blacks adjusted, and Texture and Clarity increased to accentuate detail. Depending on the scene, you may need to adjust Shadows and Highlights, too. Once the first image is processed, hold down Shift and click on the last image.

2. Sync settings and refine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drPla_0hvQs5Nv00

(Image credit: Future)

Press the Sync button and when the dialogue box opens click on Check All and then on Synchronize to apply the settings from the first image to all the others so the processing matches. The exposure may vary slightly in each, so go through each image and adjust exposure if required so the exposure matches. Once happy, select all images by clicking on the first, hold down Shift, and click on the last.

3. Export, merge, and crop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTwlh_0hvQs5Nv00

(Image credit: Future)

In Photoshop, go to File>Automate>Photomerge and leave Layout set to auto. Set Use to Folder and locate your image folder before clicking on OK. Once the panorama has been assembled, use the Crop Tool to crop out the empty space around the image, and then use Save As to save the new image.

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This functional LEGO pinhole camera ACTUALLY clicks vintage photos on 35mm film

It seems like quite literally anything is possible with LEGO bricks at this point. ‘Jaw-dropping’ at this point is just an occupational hazard. I’m always blown away by the kind of stuff people put together using just LEGO bricks – or sometimes even create by augmenting LEGO bricks (like this LEGO brick with a built-in OLED screen), although LEGO builder Zung92 seems to have cracked the holy grail. Meet the LEGO ZH1, a functional film camera that actually clicks photos on a 35mm reel of film, which you can then develop in a dark room. “I would like to see LEGO not just a display toy, but a real functional tool that people can customize and use daily”, Zung92 said as he described his creation.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This Leica-inspired camera is a minimal + eco-friendly device with an old-school charm

There was a point in time when DSLRs reigned supreme, and when carrying a camera by your side was a matter of pride rather than an inconvenience. Nowadays, with smartphone photography rapidly taking over the world, the need to carry or own even a camera has heavily subsided. However, the simplicity and beauty of those good old days is something technology can never replace. If you’re someone who loves taking a trip down memory lane, and still maintains a soft spot for cameras in your heart – then the Paper Shoot camera could be the one for you.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Long Exposure Photography

Have you ever looked in awe at landscapes that look like they have silky oceans or images with long streaks of light? If you’ve wondered how the person taking the photo achieved that result, the answer is that they used long exposure photography. Knowing how to take long exposure...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography#Portrait Photography#Photo Editing#Editing Software#Smartphone App#The Autel Evo Lite
Gadget Flow

Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam supports hybrid work with Show Mode for sharing

Look your best no matter the lighting or time of day with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. Designed for remote and hybrid workers, it has a stylish look in 3 colors: Off-White, Graphite, and Rose. Offering business-level quality, this affordable webcam has Show Mode, which lets you share easily. If you need to present designs, sketches, or other objects, this is your webcam. Great for videoconferencing, it has an innovative mounting system as well as a built-in sensor. You can tilt the camera down to focus on objects, and the camera automatically flips the image so viewers see the correct orientation. Furthermore, RightSight technology automatically frames you even when you move. Likewise, RightLight automatically corrects poor lighting.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?

The newly released DJI Avata and the year-and-a-half-old DJI FPV include head-mounted displays and, when paired with DJI’s unique Motion Controller, flying becomes much more intuitive. It’s hard to go wrong with any DJI drone, but if you’re looking for the most immersive experience you can find, these are the only models that come with the equivalent of a VR headset that make it feel like you’re really flying, not just piloting a remote aircraft.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes

Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery. The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is There Really Any Difference Between an f/2.8 Lens and an f/4 Lens?

Aside from the price, often in the vicinity of thousands and thousands of dollars, can you actually tell the difference between an f/2.8 lens and an f/4 lens?. During my many years of photography, I think the most reoccurring dilemma I've consistently had to contend with has been the choice between a lens with a wide open aperture of f/2.8 as opposed to one that only has an f/4 maximum aperture. For context, I'm not a portrait photographer and mainly shoot landscapes in decent light, so I've never really considered the need for f/2.8 in my particular circumstances, especially when they typically cost a couple thousand more dollars and add significant weight to the overall setup. That being the case, I haven't ever considered the need for a lens that has a maximum aperture of f/2.8, but I've always been curious whether they're that much better or not.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Berrics Canteen

Chris Ray Shares His GoPro Tips and Tricks

Videographer Chris Ray has been getting up close and personal with some of the world’s top pros for well over a decade—his work with us alone could fill several LinkedIn profiles. You might have wondered how he does it… well, luckily for you, Ray is more than willing to share his abundant knowledge with aspiring filmers. The information in the brand’s latest ‘What’s In My Bag’ is priceless; all of the gear and techniques that enable Ray to keep cranking out his impressive output are noted, and no detail is spared. (He even tells you what the best-kept secret in skateboarding camera gear is.) And riders Sean Malto, Sky Brown, Dylan Jaeb, Chris Cole, Curren Caples, and Leticia Bufoni are the subjects of his fisheye eye, so this is definitely worth a watch.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ Uses AI to Generate Cinematic Footage from Written Prompts

NVIDIA’s NeRF transforms 2D photos into 3D scenes, and Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to generate cinematic footage from text. This is essentially an AI-powered video editor that lets users change or add things from written prompts and you won’t have to download any extra software to do so, thanks to its web-based interface.
SOFTWARE
Space.com

Space.com

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy