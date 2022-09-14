Read full article on original website
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
Why Mom and Dad Won’t Kick Adult Children Out of the House
The pandemic seems to have released its icy grip on the U.S., but one covid-19 leftover effect is still very much in play -- adult children who moved in with mom and dad during the lockdowns won’t release their icy grip on the family homestead. Even more surprisingly, mom...
Exact time children should go to bed on school nights depending on their age
The exact time children should go to bed based on their age group has been revealed in a handy chart circulated by a school in America. With children returning to the classroom this week, it can be tricky to get them back into their term-time routines after a summer of relaxed bedtimes and lie-ins.
WISH-TV
Parents describe inconvenient times their kids had ‘no energy’
Kid-ing with Kayla — Kids have so much energy! That is, until they decide they are too tired to do something you want them to do. WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan describes a time her son decided half way through a walk he requested that he wanted her to carry him.
TODAY.com
How parents returning to office can balance family time with kids
Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parent’s Magazine, joins Saturday TODAY with advice on how parents returning to the office can make the most out of family time.Sept. 17, 2022.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
psychologytoday.com
Adult Children: When Is Parental Help Too Much?
Parents are more involved than ever in their adult children's lives and those of their grandchildren. But it's not all good news. Adults may be treated like "children" with all the powerlessness associated with that when parental involvement is extreme. Disagreements over childrearing between adult children and grandparents are experienced...
msn.com
Mom Slammed for Banning Kids From Visiting Grandma to Escape 'Toxic' Home
A mother was criticized online after revealing that she banned her young daughter from staying with her grandmother after she gets yelled at. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Glittering_Sun_554, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received nearly 7,400 interactions including thousands of comments. The post can be found here.
When can students, parents reach out after hours to teachers?
Dr. Kem,Do you have any advice for setting boundaries when it comes to students reaching out after school hours? I want to be available for my students but I’ve also had parents complain when I don’t email a student back right away, even if it’s late at night. How do I find a balance? — Access or Excess[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] ...
Mom Banning Neighbors' Kids From Playing Outside After 7 P.M. Slammed
"Why should basketballs come into my garden and bang off windows and doors be ok when my baby is getting to sleep?" the mom raged.
People Are Sharing The Advice Their Parents Gave Them When They Were Younger That They Ended Up Being Right About
"When I was a kid I didn't know what they were talking about. Now that I'm an adult I see that it's true."
Conflicts Over Their Parents’ Final Days
The post Conflicts Over Their Parents’ Final Days appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Parents Are Sharing Things They Secretly Hate About Having Kids, And It's Both Honest And Eye-Opening
"I hate how many of the cute baby milestones just make things harder as a parent. Cool, they can walk — now I can never sit down again."
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
People Are Sharing The Most Impactful Thing Their Therapist Ever Told Them, And I'm Writing Each And Every One Of These Down
"Death isn't the only thing you can grieve."
momcollective.com
I Made My Own Sandwich, Mom :: Grief in Kids Growing Up
I’m grieving my kids growing up. “I made my own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mom!”. “I don’t need a ride. I’m going to go with my friends.”. “Mom, can we register for Driver’s Ed soon?”. “My advisor said I’ll be ready to apply for the...
