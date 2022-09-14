ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Why Mom and Dad Won’t Kick Adult Children Out of the House

The pandemic seems to have released its icy grip on the U.S., but one covid-19 leftover effect is still very much in play -- adult children who moved in with mom and dad during the lockdowns won’t release their icy grip on the family homestead. Even more surprisingly, mom...
KIDS
WISH-TV

Parents describe inconvenient times their kids had ‘no energy’

Kid-ing with Kayla — Kids have so much energy! That is, until they decide they are too tired to do something you want them to do. WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan describes a time her son decided half way through a walk he requested that he wanted her to carry him.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Ground Rules#Mom And Dad
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Adult Children: When Is Parental Help Too Much?

Parents are more involved than ever in their adult children's lives and those of their grandchildren. But it's not all good news. Adults may be treated like "children" with all the powerlessness associated with that when parental involvement is extreme. Disagreements over childrearing between adult children and grandparents are experienced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
msn.com

Mom Slammed for Banning Kids From Visiting Grandma to Escape 'Toxic' Home

A mother was criticized online after revealing that she banned her young daughter from staying with her grandmother after she gets yelled at. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Glittering_Sun_554, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received nearly 7,400 interactions including thousands of comments. The post can be found here.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chalkbeat

When can students, parents reach out after hours to teachers?

Dr. Kem,Do you have any advice for setting boundaries when it comes to students reaching out after school hours? I want to be available for my students but I’ve also had parents complain when I don’t email a student back right away, even if it’s late at night. How do I find a balance? — Access or Excess[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] ...
EDUCATION
parentherald.com

Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?

Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
KIDS
momcollective.com

I Made My Own Sandwich, Mom :: Grief in Kids Growing Up

I’m grieving my kids growing up. “I made my own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mom!”. “I don’t need a ride. I’m going to go with my friends.”. “Mom, can we register for Driver’s Ed soon?”. “My advisor said I’ll be ready to apply for the...
RECIPES
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy