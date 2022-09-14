ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half

LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
LINCOLN, NE
#Oklahoma#Huskers#Clemson#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Sun Belt#Ucf#Fbs
North Platte Telegraph

Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Facing coaching changes and a top-10 foe, Nebraska must lean on what it knows

LINCOLN — Thank goodness for football. Brandon Reilly held the thought countless times in December 2014. It would have been easy for Reilly — then a Nebraska sophomore receiver — to go down the social-media rabbit hole in the hours and days after the head coach he committed to, Bo Pelini, was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Dawgs shut out Columbus 28-0

Brock Roblee ran for 174 unofficial yards and two touchdowns, and the North Platte defense nabbed two interceptions as the Bulldogs shut out Columbus 28-0 on Friday in North Platte. “I had a really good feeling coming into this game that if we put four quarters of football together that...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: six; Day: nine; Year: seventeen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-one; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-two) (eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 6, Day: 9, Year: 17. (Month: six; Day: nine; Year: seventeen) Pick 3. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate

Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport

A skydiving accident reportedly killed one and injured another Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska." According to the Crete News, one customer was killed in the incident and an...
CRETE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Groseth elected to board of League of Nebraska Municipalities

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth was elected to the League of Nebraska Municipalities executive board during the group’s annual conference Friday in Lincoln. Groseth, whom the City Council promoted from interim to permanent city administrator Sept. 6, was elected as the board’s utility representative. He also serves...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

