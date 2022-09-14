Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half
LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Maybe it was because an old rival was in town. Or perhaps the new man in charge of the Nebraska football team sparked optimism. Either way, the mood around the Huskers on Saturday game felt different than their previous three contests.
North Platte Telegraph
Comparing Nebraska and Oklahoma since NU left the Big 12 — and from last year's matchup
It’s been a while since the Sooners were last spotted in Lincoln. The last time Nebraska welcomed Oklahoma to Memorial Stadium, starting quarterback Casey Thompson was 11 years old and interim head coach Mickey Joseph was building up experience at NAIA Langston. But, not everyone was so far away...
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
North Platte Telegraph
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Sooners
After firing its head coach, Nebraska remains in the national spotlight ahead of a rivalry clash against Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Sooners match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Get Grant 100: Anthony Grant has...
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's debut adds another historic moment to Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Of course. It had to be Oklahoma. Mickey Joseph’s connection to OU began in 1987, when the quarterback from Archbishop Shaw High in New Orleans was a top recruit target of Barry Switzer. Joseph's host on his Norman visit was none other than Charles Thompson. And had Joseph chosen...
North Platte Telegraph
Facing coaching changes and a top-10 foe, Nebraska must lean on what it knows
LINCOLN — Thank goodness for football. Brandon Reilly held the thought countless times in December 2014. It would have been easy for Reilly — then a Nebraska sophomore receiver — to go down the social-media rabbit hole in the hours and days after the head coach he committed to, Bo Pelini, was fired.
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon's picks: The Big Ten West is a no-good, very bad division — that Fleck or Brohm will win
LINCOLN — It peaked, when you think about it, the night Scott Frost and some of his trusted men flew into Lincoln Airport. I’m not talking about Frost’s tenure at Nebraska. I’m talking about the Big Ten West. The night Frost returned to NU, Wisconsin had...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
North Platte Telegraph
Dawgs shut out Columbus 28-0
Brock Roblee ran for 174 unofficial yards and two touchdowns, and the North Platte defense nabbed two interceptions as the Bulldogs shut out Columbus 28-0 on Friday in North Platte. “I had a really good feeling coming into this game that if we put four quarters of football together that...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: six; Day: nine; Year: seventeen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-one; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-two) (eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 6, Day: 9, Year: 17. (Month: six; Day: nine; Year: seventeen) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate
Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
North Platte Telegraph
One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport
A skydiving accident reportedly killed one and injured another Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska." According to the Crete News, one customer was killed in the incident and an...
North Platte Telegraph
Groseth elected to board of League of Nebraska Municipalities
North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth was elected to the League of Nebraska Municipalities executive board during the group’s annual conference Friday in Lincoln. Groseth, whom the City Council promoted from interim to permanent city administrator Sept. 6, was elected as the board’s utility representative. He also serves...
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln businessman pleads guilty to federal fraud charge four years after indictment
Nearly four years after a grand jury indicted a former Lincoln businessman with 20 federal charges for alleged fraud and money laundering, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Thursday. Frederick Alan Voight was indicted in 2018 with 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire...
