Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming

DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome

Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022

Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield announces pair of road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Thomas shames candidates for running

On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Treating your most valuable asset': KP hosts open house for medical offices

Kaiser Permanente had plenty of help with the foot traffic Sunday during an open house for the pediatric services offered at its medical offices on Ming Avenue. As it turns out, the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market was a perfect draw, with hundreds seeking fresh meat, organic produce and other fare also stopping into the clinic to get vaccines, visit the face-painting booth with kids or watch as children ran in an oversized hamster wheel. The larger-than-life exercise machine also used the energy it created to make snow cones that were also enjoyed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday

The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area office is hosting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in an unincorporated portion of the metro Bakersfield area, according to a news release. The checkpoint is expected to start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: New foods, old favorites for Kern County Fair

We're just days away from the return of the Kern County Fair and a burning question is always what foods will be served. There will be seven new concessions this year along with the return of popular local favorites, according to Chelsey Roberts, a fair marketing representative.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers

Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Foothill grinds out 28-0 homecoming win over Rosamond

Two teams in different stages of rebuilding met on the gridiron Friday night, and although their respective coaches are seeing progress, host Foothill proved to be a bit further along in the process than Rosamond. The Trojans, who lost 17 seniors from last year’s Southeast Yosemite League champion — the...
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kennedy defense stifles Taft for 21-0 win in SSL opener

This year's Kennedy squad might not look familiar to fans, or especially dazzling to offensive purists. But it's nothing if not efficient. "Usually we have guys that can go for a long ways, right, and this is not a group of those guys," head coach Mario Millan said. "This is a grinder group. Might be boring to some, right, but for us, we're just trying to get the clock out.
TAFT, CA

