Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming
DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
Bakersfield Californian
Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome
Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022
Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: SSL opens play, Liberty posts big win; Tehachapi and Centennial still undefeated
With the majority of Kern County schools still two weeks away from their league openers, the seven-team South Sequoia League got an early start this week. And based on a preseason poll of SSL coaches, there were no surprises, with the predicted top-three finishers — Kennedy, Wasco and Chavez — all posting victories.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Some parks get water, others dead fish – it’s all tied up in drought, history
The drying lakes at the Park at River Walk and along Truxtun Avenue have stirred a lot of controversy over the impact to wildlife, but also over what people see as a lopsided division of pain during this very painful drought. Why are city of Bakersfield water features going dry...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Thomas shames candidates for running
On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
Bakersfield Californian
'Treating your most valuable asset': KP hosts open house for medical offices
Kaiser Permanente had plenty of help with the foot traffic Sunday during an open house for the pediatric services offered at its medical offices on Ming Avenue. As it turns out, the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market was a perfect draw, with hundreds seeking fresh meat, organic produce and other fare also stopping into the clinic to get vaccines, visit the face-painting booth with kids or watch as children ran in an oversized hamster wheel. The larger-than-life exercise machine also used the energy it created to make snow cones that were also enjoyed.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday
The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area office is hosting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in an unincorporated portion of the metro Bakersfield area, according to a news release. The checkpoint is expected to start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Bakersfield Californian
THE DISH: New foods, old favorites for Kern County Fair
We're just days away from the return of the Kern County Fair and a burning question is always what foods will be served. There will be seven new concessions this year along with the return of popular local favorites, according to Chelsey Roberts, a fair marketing representative.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers
Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
Bakersfield Californian
Foothill grinds out 28-0 homecoming win over Rosamond
Two teams in different stages of rebuilding met on the gridiron Friday night, and although their respective coaches are seeing progress, host Foothill proved to be a bit further along in the process than Rosamond. The Trojans, who lost 17 seniors from last year’s Southeast Yosemite League champion — the...
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD: Suspect in Palazzo Destefani fire expected to get 15 years in plea deal
The Kern County Fire Department announced Friday that the man charged with setting a March 26 fire that caused an estimated $2 million in damage at a rural estate on Buena Vista Road is expected to get 15 years in prison as part of the terms of a plea deal he agreed to Wednesday.
Bakersfield Californian
Kennedy defense stifles Taft for 21-0 win in SSL opener
This year's Kennedy squad might not look familiar to fans, or especially dazzling to offensive purists. But it's nothing if not efficient. "Usually we have guys that can go for a long ways, right, and this is not a group of those guys," head coach Mario Millan said. "This is a grinder group. Might be boring to some, right, but for us, we're just trying to get the clock out.
