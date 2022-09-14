Read full article on original website
Shatel: Nebraska's season isn't about wins anymore. It's about fixing big flaws
LINCOLN — Enough Oklahoma. Bring on that other classic college football rivalry, Nebraska vs. Indiana. The Huskers have had all the nostalgia they can take after a 49-14 loss to OU in which Sooner coach Brent Venables could have named his final margin of victory. These last two games...
McKewon: Mickey Joseph takes blame as Oklahoma rout sends Nebraska into bye week
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph jogged off the field, slowing only to tell multiple Huskers — including one not in pads — to do the same. Nebraska’s 49-14 loss to old rival Oklahoma unfolded in a way that can produce a slow, ponderous stroll off the field.
Storyline tracking: How 3 storylines played out in Oklahoma-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: There was genuine belief Joseph could inject a game-altering spark into the Huskers, even against one of the best teams in the nation. Few anticipated an Oklahoma blowout, evidenced by the betting line that floated around 11 or 12 points in the Sooners' favor by kickoff. One would expect the nation's No. 6 team to command a higher spread against a shaky team that just allowed nearly 700 yards to Georgia Southern the previous week.
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Trey Palmer fumbled on Nebraska's first play of the second half. Trailing by 28 points, the odds were definitely against any chances of a Nebraska comeback. However, a touchdown right out of halftime could have given NU some momentum. Instead, the fumble was one of 12 straight drives that failed to end with points.
Nebraska's offensive struggles a new gut punch amid a deteriorating season
LINCOLN – Quarterback Chubba Purdy dove for the pylon and extended the football as the remaining Memorial Stadium crowd golf clapped and the band cued up. Receiver Omar Manning, on the opposite side of the play, raised his arms to half-heartedly signal the touchdown. This wasn’t the kind of...
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on the win: “To go into an environment like this and have the ability to establish the run game early… moving people like we did… I’m really proud of our guys.”
Chatelain: The best way to honor Nebraska's past is to build a better future
LINCOLN — The rain clouds dispersed and the snowball started rolling. With every play, every first down, the roars grew louder. The sense of belief grew stronger. First down. Again. Nebraska, on the opening drive of the Mickey Joseph era, looked formidable. On the east sideline, beneath the simmering...
Same old story: Tackling, gap integrity hurt Husker defense once again
Throughout the buildup to Saturday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph was hell-bent on fixing some of the issues that plagued Nebraska in its first three games. On defense, Joseph said Tuesday that those issues are namely tackling and gap integrity. But, one week is hardly enough time to enact widespread...
Amie Just: Mickey Joseph's 'on me' gesture is kind, but Huskers' issues run deeper than him
The fog machine roared as the gates to the northwest tunnel opened. There, with hands raised, stood Mickey Joseph. As "Sirius" blared with the Huskers standing behind him, Nebraska’s interim head coach took it all in. It had been a long six days for Joseph. This time last week,...
Nebraska's tackling woes once again costly in blowout loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN – There was no one big missed opportunity Saturday. Just a flurry of small ones as Oklahoma ball carriers shed Nebraska defenders time and again. The Huskers were at their most blunt afterward when discussing the tackling in the 49-14 loss. Safety Myles Farmer said a week’s worth of additional one-on-one periods and live reps under interim coach Mickey Joseph weren’t enough to make a difference in the chronic struggles.
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph wants to reassess Nebraska's playing rotation
LINCOLN — Time to dig deep, both in players’ hearts and on Nebraska’s depth chart. After the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, interim coach Mickey Joseph says NU needs to reassess its playing rotation. “We can re-evaluate some players,” Joseph said Saturday. “We’ve got...
Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half
LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
Nebraska falls to No. 6 Oklahoma for 9th straight loss to ranked team
LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled to a 49-14 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers now have lost nine straight to top-25 teams dating back to 2016 with Saturday's loss being NU's first double-digit loss since November 2020. It ends a streak of 13 defeats by nine points or fewer.
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Maybe it was because an old rival was in town. Or perhaps the new man in charge of the Nebraska football team sparked optimism. Either way, the mood around the Huskers on Saturday game felt different than their previous three contests.
Sideline notes: Former Huskers on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — With legends who helped shape the Nebraska-Oklahoma series into one of college football’s most historic and meaningful football rivalries on hand, the sidelines prior to Saturday had a more palpable buzz. Huskers from the 1970 and 1971 national championship teams were sharing stories while gathered on...
The grades: Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
RUN GAME (C-) The streak ends for Anthony Grant. Grant, who had more than 100 yards rushing in each of the last three games, had just 36 yards on 13 carries in Saturday’s blowout. One positive: The future for Ajay Allen looks bright. He had 11 carries for 49 yards.
The scene: Nebraska fans, students give Huskers big-time feel for 'Big Noon Kickoff' show
They brought the energy, giving Nebraska the look and feel of a big-time college football program. Thousands of UNL students got up early on Saturday morning to be a part of “Big Noon Kickoff”, the Fox show that kicks of the day of college football. On Saturday, the two-hour show led into Nebraska's game against No. 6 Oklahoma.
Mickey Joseph took blame for Oklahoma loss, but his Huskers disagree
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph’s players appreciate him taking the blame for Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma, but they disagree with their coach’s assessment. “That’s what he’s supposed to say,” Myles Farmer said. “As a team, we all know it’s not on him.”
Nebraska-Oklahoma: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Oklahoma. 1. The defense needs more change. Nebraska removed the Blackshirts and blitzed more. They tackled more in practice. It worked for about one drive. After forcing...
