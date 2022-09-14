ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Storyline tracking: How 3 storylines played out in Oklahoma-Nebraska

Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: There was genuine belief Joseph could inject a game-altering spark into the Huskers, even against one of the best teams in the nation. Few anticipated an Oklahoma blowout, evidenced by the betting line that floated around 11 or 12 points in the Sooners' favor by kickoff. One would expect the nation's No. 6 team to command a higher spread against a shaky team that just allowed nearly 700 yards to Georgia Southern the previous week.
LINCOLN, NE
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Trey Palmer fumbled on Nebraska's first play of the second half. Trailing by 28 points, the odds were definitely against any chances of a Nebraska comeback. However, a touchdown right out of halftime could have given NU some momentum. Instead, the fumble was one of 12 straight drives that failed to end with points.
LINCOLN, NE
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Lincoln, NE
Norman, OK
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's offensive struggles a new gut punch amid a deteriorating season

LINCOLN – Quarterback Chubba Purdy dove for the pylon and extended the football as the remaining Memorial Stadium crowd golf clapped and the band cued up. Receiver Omar Manning, on the opposite side of the play, raised his arms to half-heartedly signal the touchdown. This wasn’t the kind of...
LINCOLN, NE
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on the win: “To go into an environment like this and have the ability to establish the run game early… moving people like we did… I’m really proud of our guys.”
LINCOLN, NE
Chatelain: The best way to honor Nebraska's past is to build a better future

LINCOLN — The rain clouds dispersed and the snowball started rolling. With every play, every first down, the roars grew louder. The sense of belief grew stronger. First down. Again. Nebraska, on the opening drive of the Mickey Joseph era, looked formidable. On the east sideline, beneath the simmering...
LINCOLN, NE
Same old story: Tackling, gap integrity hurt Husker defense once again

Throughout the buildup to Saturday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph was hell-bent on fixing some of the issues that plagued Nebraska in its first three games. On defense, Joseph said Tuesday that those issues are namely tackling and gap integrity. But, one week is hardly enough time to enact widespread...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska's tackling woes once again costly in blowout loss to Oklahoma

LINCOLN – There was no one big missed opportunity Saturday. Just a flurry of small ones as Oklahoma ball carriers shed Nebraska defenders time and again. The Huskers were at their most blunt afterward when discussing the tackling in the 49-14 loss. Safety Myles Farmer said a week’s worth of additional one-on-one periods and live reps under interim coach Mickey Joseph weren’t enough to make a difference in the chronic struggles.
LINCOLN, NE
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph wants to reassess Nebraska's playing rotation

LINCOLN — Time to dig deep, both in players’ hearts and on Nebraska’s depth chart. After the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, interim coach Mickey Joseph says NU needs to reassess its playing rotation. “We can re-evaluate some players,” Joseph said Saturday. “We’ve got...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half

LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska falls to No. 6 Oklahoma for 9th straight loss to ranked team

LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled to a 49-14 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers now have lost nine straight to top-25 teams dating back to 2016 with Saturday's loss being NU's first double-digit loss since November 2020. It ends a streak of 13 defeats by nine points or fewer.
LINCOLN, NE
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
LINCOLN, NE
Sideline notes: Former Huskers on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — With legends who helped shape the Nebraska-Oklahoma series into one of college football’s most historic and meaningful football rivalries on hand, the sidelines prior to Saturday had a more palpable buzz. Huskers from the 1970 and 1971 national championship teams were sharing stories while gathered on...
LINCOLN, NE
The grades: Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

RUN GAME (C-) The streak ends for Anthony Grant. Grant, who had more than 100 yards rushing in each of the last three games, had just 36 yards on 13 carries in Saturday’s blowout. One positive: The future for Ajay Allen looks bright. He had 11 carries for 49 yards.
LINCOLN, NE

