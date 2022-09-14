ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana among the top ten state’s with highest rate of resignations

According to WalletHub Louisiana ranks 10th in the nation with the highest rate of job resignations. But with record low unemployment in the Bayou State where are those individuals working UNO business professor Mark Rosa said many are choosing to become online content providers. “So, a lot of people are...
