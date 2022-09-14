Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana had an alarming increase in traffic fatalities last year, the most traffic deaths since 2007
972 people were killed in 2021 on Louisiana roads, that’s a 17-percent increase from 2020, that’s according to the LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation. Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Spokesperson Mark Lambert said the numbers are disturbing. “We believe a lot of it is attributed to...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana among the top ten state’s with highest rate of resignations
According to WalletHub Louisiana ranks 10th in the nation with the highest rate of job resignations. But with record low unemployment in the Bayou State where are those individuals working UNO business professor Mark Rosa said many are choosing to become online content providers. “So, a lot of people are...
Comments / 0