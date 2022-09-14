Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
WJLA
'This was refreshing': Neighbors hope H Street Festival changes perception of community
WASHINGTON (7News) — With music blaring, vendors selling merchandise, and neighbors enjoying each other's company, the H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. served as a warm goodbye to summer, but neighbors said this was also an opportunity to change the community's recent image. The festival dates back more than...
D.C. Reduced The Speed Limit To 25 Miles Per Hour On Some Major Streets
The District Department of Transportation announced Friday that some of the city’s busiest and fastest roads have reduced the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph:. A 5-mile stretch of Connecticut Avenue, a key commuter route between D.C. and Montgomery County. A 5-mile stretch of New York Avenue, a...
mymcmedia.org
Red Line Metro Trains Single-Tracking Between Forest Glen and Silver Spring
Sept. 17 – 18 Regular Single-Tracking. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. More information regarding metrorail work can be found on the WMATA website here.
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, one of owner Samaiyah Williams’ goals is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy […]
Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV
WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
bethesdamagazine.com
After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
Baltimore Times
BWI Airport Networking Event Offers Information, Airport Contracting Opportunities for Minority Businesses
More than 20 years ago, Ricky Smith, Sr.—BWI Airport’s former head of the airport’s minority business development program— teamed up with an event planning consultant named Carla Nelson (Chambers). The collaboration led to the creation of the concept for the annual Synergy BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport business networking event. It grew into a successful resource for minority businesses.
arlnow.com
Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)
Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
WJLA
DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
Amazon Funds $150 Million Affordable Housing Project In Washington DC
Amazon is partnering up with D.C. developers to build over 1,200 affordable housing units — a nearly $150 million project. Half of the units will be for low-income families and many of them will be located in close proximity to a metro station. Amazon's D.C. project, which comes after...
popville.com
Get Smart With City Chic: Is the DC Housing Market Going to Crash?
Get Smart With City Chic is a bi-weekly column giving you the real talk rundown on what’s happening with the D.C. real estate market. Sponsored and written by Lindsay Dreyer, the broker/owner of City Chic Real Estate. Welcome to our first installment of Get Smart With City Chic! Today...
Free Metro, Voting, And Plenty On Public Safety: Here’s What The D.C. Council Is Tackling This Fall
The weather outside is cooling, but debates in the Wilson Building are just about to start heating up. That’s right, it’s that time of the year when D.C.’s lawmakers return from their two-month summer recess to the harsh reality that they have too many bills and not nearly enough time to debate and pass them all. And the issue of timing is even more critical than usual: The D.C. Council’s two-year legislative cycle ends in December, meaning that any bill that hasn’t gotten the requisite two rounds of votes by the council to be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser will suffer an inglorious legislative death. (This also means that December turns into an orgy of debates and votes.)
Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Set To Begin MD 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week and the project is...
Amazon Plans To Fund More Than 1,000 Affordable Housing Units In D.C. Area
Amazon is partnering with a dozen D.C.-area providers and developers to fund more than 1,000 affordable housing units — the tech giant’s latest attempt to blunt the economic impact of its second headquarters, a massive complex that although it’s not set to open until 2023, has already drastically altered the economic landscape of the D.C. region.
5 people shot, injured across the District within a day
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 16, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Sept. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: The UpCounty Hub from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mother Seton Parish 19951 Father Hurley Blvd, Germantown. East County Hub from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spring Parc Apartments 17 Featherwood Ct., Silver Spring.
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
