Washington, DC

WUSA9

Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV

WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Baltimore Times

BWI Airport Networking Event Offers Information, Airport Contracting Opportunities for Minority Businesses

More than 20 years ago, Ricky Smith, Sr.—BWI Airport’s former head of the airport’s minority business development program— teamed up with an event planning consultant named Carla Nelson (Chambers). The collaboration led to the creation of the concept for the annual Synergy BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport business networking event. It grew into a successful resource for minority businesses.
HANOVER, MD
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)

Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Marc Elrich
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Get Smart With City Chic: Is the DC Housing Market Going to Crash?

Get Smart With City Chic is a bi-weekly column giving you the real talk rundown on what’s happening with the D.C. real estate market. Sponsored and written by Lindsay Dreyer, the broker/owner of City Chic Real Estate. Welcome to our first installment of Get Smart With City Chic! Today...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Metro Stations#Bus Service#Metropolitan Areas#County Executive
DCist

Free Metro, Voting, And Plenty On Public Safety: Here’s What The D.C. Council Is Tackling This Fall

The weather outside is cooling, but debates in the Wilson Building are just about to start heating up. That’s right, it’s that time of the year when D.C.’s lawmakers return from their two-month summer recess to the harsh reality that they have too many bills and not nearly enough time to debate and pass them all. And the issue of timing is even more critical than usual: The D.C. Council’s two-year legislative cycle ends in December, meaning that any bill that hasn’t gotten the requisite two rounds of votes by the council to be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser will suffer an inglorious legislative death. (This also means that December turns into an orgy of debates and votes.)
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Amazon Plans To Fund More Than 1,000 Affordable Housing Units In D.C. Area

Amazon is partnering with a dozen D.C.-area providers and developers to fund more than 1,000 affordable housing units — the tech giant’s latest attempt to blunt the economic impact of its second headquarters, a massive complex that although it’s not set to open until 2023, has already drastically altered the economic landscape of the D.C. region.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 16, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Sept. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: The UpCounty Hub from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mother Seton Parish 19951 Father Hurley Blvd, Germantown. East County Hub from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spring Parc Apartments 17 Featherwood Ct., Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

