Police Release Surveillance Video of Armed Robbery of Germantown Store
Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of a Germantown store and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police responded to the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive at about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 for a reported armed robbery, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 16, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Sept. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: The UpCounty Hub from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mother Seton Parish 19951 Father Hurley Blvd, Germantown. East County Hub from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spring Parc Apartments 17 Featherwood Ct., Silver Spring.
County to Hold Information Session on Foster Parenting
An upcoming information session will provide residents with details about how to become a foster parent. The meeting will take place on Zoom on Sept. 21. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Choosing to become a foster parent...
Silver Spring Resident Wins Natural Resource Photo Contest
The winners of the annual Natural Resource Photo Contest held by The Maryland Department of Natural Resources were announced Thursday. David Terao. from Silver Spring, took home the grand prize. Terao’s macro image titled “Jumping Spider” earned him a $500 prize, a one-year Maryland State Park Passport, a two-year subscription...
Red Line Metro Trains Single-Tracking Between Forest Glen and Silver Spring
Sept. 17 – 18 Regular Single-Tracking. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. More information regarding metrorail work can be found on the WMATA website here.
Tell Your Physician If You Have Long COVID Symptoms, Officials Advise
People should talk to their physicians if they have symptoms of long COVID, officials advise. “Yes, if you are experiencing long COVID symptoms you absolutely should talk to your physician,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, before the county council this week. He said there is increasing interest within the medical community in trying to identify those with long COVID.
Montgomery Community Media CEO Hobson Announces Retirement
Veteran television executive Nannette Hobson announced Thursday that she is retiring as Chief Executive Officer of Montgomery Community Media in Rockville at the end of the year. In a memo to her staff, Hobson said, “I’m excited to begin a new chapter in my life as a grandmother of three...
Fans Celebrate Local Hero Frances Tiafoe
Last Monday, Frances Tiafoe shocked the tennis world with a stunning upset of legend Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in New York. Fast forward 11 days later, Tiafoe was back home getting a day named after him. Friday afternoon at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park,...
Poolesville Day Festival Set for Saturday
The 30th Annual Poolesville Day Festival is being held this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community event – a regular tradition for residents – will have musical guests, as well as representation from various county organizations and departments according to the event website. .
Wheaton Gets Ready to Host 6th Annual Arts Parade and Festival Next Sunday
The sixth annual Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Walk with us – artists, friends, neighbors, and community groups as we ‘Parade the Triangle’ through Wheaton’s town center to our new town plaza on Reedie Drive,” the festival website reads.
Takoma Park Farmer’s Market Pie Contest Returns this Sunday
Takoma Park welcomes back its annual Farmers Market Pie Contest this Sunday Sept. 18. The event will take place on Laurel Avenue featuring about 50 pies made with seasonal ingredients found at the Takoma Park Farmers’ market. This year’s contest comes with some changes. Previously, only amateur bakers were...
