The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-UConn recap and non-conference takeaways for the Wolverines
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz recap the Michigan football team’s win over Connecticut, and also zoom out and take a...
Michigan vs. Maryland: An early look at the Wolverines’ first Big Ten opponent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team cruised through its non-conference slate and enters the Big Ten schedule with a perfect 3-0 record. Blake Corum is the first to admit it: The Wolverines haven’t really been challenged so far this fall by Colorado State, Hawaii or UConn.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
How did Pro Football Focus grade the Michigan State-Washington game?
There is certainly a lot to chew on if you're a Washington fan today after Saturday's 39-28 win over No. 9/11 Michigan State at Husky Stadium. Scott Eklund already published his letter grades for each position, but how did others grade the game? Pro Football Focus is the main site available that tracks and grades every Power-5 game after it happens. And they certainly had their graders on hand to pour over the MSU-UW game film.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Mel Tucker's contract extension criticized by media after Michigan State football's 39-28 loss at Washington
Tucker, who led Michigan State to an 11-2 record in 2021 and signed last November a new deal for 10 years, saw his Spartans go down 36-14 before scoring 14 fourth-quarter points. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Where...
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB commit CJ Carr
MONROE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight in Monroe, Mich., as Saline (Mich.) high school (3-0), led by five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, hit the road to take on Monroe high school (2-1). The 6-3, 195-pounder is looking to keep things rolling and remain undefeated on the season.
Video highlights: ASU suffers disastrous loss to Eastern Michigan
TEMPE — Arizona State suffered a shocking 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. Arguably ASU’s worst non-conference home upset since at least 2008 dropped it to 1-2, while EMU improved to 2-1. "I don’t know if it’s coaching," Sun Devils head coach Herm...
