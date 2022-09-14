ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure

Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
CARBONDALE, IL
republicmonitor.com

Bikers on the Square holds milestone event this weekend

There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square this weekend as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in a special event. Perryville will host the 10th annual Bikers on the Square Sept. 16-17. Organizer Robynne Duvall is excited for the milestone event.
PERRYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Benton, IL
Education
City
Benton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
wsiu.org

School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road

A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
CARBONDALE, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike

Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
CARBONDALE, IL
republicmonitor.com

Perryville gets first public use electric car charging station

Perryville has entered a new realm when it comes to technology. The city had its first electric car charging station for public use within its limits recently installed. The charger is stationed at the Holiday Inn in Perryville and Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld is excited for the addition to the city.
PERRYVILLE, MO
dailyegyptian.com

SIU faculty and staff get salary increase

Southern Illinois University (SIU) faculty and staff will now receive a 2% pay increase, according to a statement made by Chancellor Austin Lane. Lane said he has heard concerns about the lack of a pay raise from faculty and staff for sometime now. “Today, we are pleased that for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Southern Illinois#Elementary Schools#Mr A#Business Industry#Linus Business#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wrul.com

Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
CARMI, IL
wfcnnews.com

Kendell Marvel performing in Marion next month

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Country music star Kendell Marvel will be headlining a concert in Marion next month. He will be playing at Rent One Park in Marion on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and general admission tickets at $20.00 a piece. Following the highly...
MARION, IL
wish989.com

Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
CARBONDALE, IL
x95radio.com

Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests

CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney removed from November ballot; promises to appeal

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – The Democratic candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney has been removed from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, who was appointed state’s attorney in July following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti, says she’ll appeal the decision. The Williamson County Republican Party challenged Cascio-Hale’s...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy