Bed, Bath & Beyond is Closing 6 Illinois Stores But NOT Quincy
If you haven't heard, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they will be closing many stores as part of a reorganization. They just provided a list of 6 more Illinois stores that will be closing their doors, but Quincy is not on the list. NBC Chicago was one of the...
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
republicmonitor.com
Bikers on the Square holds milestone event this weekend
There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square this weekend as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in a special event. Perryville will host the 10th annual Bikers on the Square Sept. 16-17. Organizer Robynne Duvall is excited for the milestone event.
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
dailyegyptian.com
Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike
Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
republicmonitor.com
Perryville gets first public use electric car charging station
Perryville has entered a new realm when it comes to technology. The city had its first electric car charging station for public use within its limits recently installed. The charger is stationed at the Holiday Inn in Perryville and Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld is excited for the addition to the city.
dailyegyptian.com
SIU faculty and staff get salary increase
Southern Illinois University (SIU) faculty and staff will now receive a 2% pay increase, according to a statement made by Chancellor Austin Lane. Lane said he has heard concerns about the lack of a pay raise from faculty and staff for sometime now. “Today, we are pleased that for the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities looking for wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous
The sheriff's office says they believe at this time that Luetke is no longer in the Hampton, Kentucky area. Luetke is a white male, 5'10" and weighs 185 pounds. Luetke may be in an early 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee, forest green in color. The jeep may have a Florida registration plate 95BSDE.
KFVS12
Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road. According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for SIU Day.
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
wfcnnews.com
Kendell Marvel performing in Marion next month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Country music star Kendell Marvel will be headlining a concert in Marion next month. He will be playing at Rent One Park in Marion on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and general admission tickets at $20.00 a piece. Following the highly...
Shield
Freshman class visits New Harmony, feels ‘it was a waste of time’
Freshmen students attended the first USI field trip Tuesday to New Harmony. The trip was required for all students taking a UNIV 101: First Year Experience class and was planned through the Provost Office. Justice Kolley, freshman biology major, said “I kind of thought it was a waste of time.”...
wish989.com
Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
cilfm.com
Candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney removed from November ballot; promises to appeal
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – The Democratic candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney has been removed from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, who was appointed state’s attorney in July following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti, says she’ll appeal the decision. The Williamson County Republican Party challenged Cascio-Hale’s...
