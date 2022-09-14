Read full article on original website
NYLON
13 Of The Buzziest, Can’t-Miss Moments From NYFW
It’s the most wonderful(ly wild) time of the year. New York Fashion Week wrapped up on Thursday, leaving in its wake all of the epic runway moments, celebrity shenanigans, and Julia Fox sightings we can count on it for. Notably absent from the mix was the previously more hopeful...
NYLON
Blackpink Are Bold & Self-Referential On 'Born Pink'
Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.
NYLON
Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'
Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
'The Fabelmans' looks like this year's Oscar front-runner, but here's why that's complicated
With three major fall festivals now over, most of the year's awards contenders have been revealed, and Steven Spielberg is sitting at the top of the heap. For now.
Matt Smith Was Told That The Queen Used To "Watch 'The Crown' On A Projector On A Sunday Night"
"He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”
NYLON
Indy Yelich On "Threads," NYC & Finding Her Musical Identity
The 23-year-old poet — and Lorde’s younger sister — is ready to be seen. Indy Yelich O’Connor is missing New York City. When the 23-year-old Kiwi native blinks onto Zoom on a recent afternoon, she’s backlit by the glow of a sunny winter’s day in New Zealand, but her mind is still on the city she considers home. “I’m so jealous that you’re in New York,” she tells me right off the bat. “I’m just here [in New Zealand] to kind of… while this release is happening.”
NYLON
NCT 127 On '질주 (2 Baddies)': "I Think We’ve Truly Shown Who We Are Now"
When NCT 127 first made their debut with “Fire Truck” back in 2016, the song was a refreshing dose of adrenaline that interrupted the Korean music scene. Six years later, the charismatic members — TAEIL, JOHNNY, TAEYONG, YUTA, DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, JUNGWOO, MARK, and HAECHAN — have returned with their fourth studio album, 질주 (2 Baddies), which proves to be even more experimental.
NYLON
Enya Umanzor Gets Ready For Collina Strada’s NYFW Show
BTS with the DJ before the Spring 2023 runway show. I like to wait until last minute so I can be late... not actually but somehow it's what I always do and it's always when I look my best. So I take my time. I need to listen to music—...
NYLON
Trisha Paytas Announces Birth Of Daughter, Malibu Barbie
YouTuber, podcaster, singer, reality star, and at times controversial internet personality Trisha Paytas announced that she’s officially given birth to a baby girl. Paytas, 34, made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of the infant, captioned, “She has arrived. Meet our daughter.”. Paytas also shared her daughter’s...
