Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Paul Pogba handed World Cup warning as Didier Deschamps outlines conditions for France recall
Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in France’s squad for the World Cup.Pogba, who returned to Juventus on a free from Manchester United this summer, is yet to play this season after damaging his meniscus.The 29-year-old faces a race to be fit ahead of the tournament in Qatar, with a return expected from knee surgery in November.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield as France secured their second World Cup crown in Russia in 2018, but the manager insists that he will not pick Pogba if...
BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder's brother Mathias charged over alleged extortion plot
Mathias Pogba has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother Paul, the France and Juventus midfielder. Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse. Mathias Pogba's lawyer,...
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has talked about the possibility that Manchester United could have waited and got Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea rather than getting Erik Ten Hag.
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
Leicester price up cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers in £10m-plus deal with Brentford’s Thomas Frank wanted as replacement
CASH-STRAPPED Leicester are calculating the cost of sacking manager Brendan Rodgers after a sixth consecutive defeat leaves them stranded at the foot of the Premier League. Rodgers is one of the highest-paid managers in Britain, with only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte earning more than the Northern Irishman’s £10million-a-year.
Yardbarker
Lisandro Martinez hails Man United star for ‘fantastic’ goal
Manchester United are now up and running in the Europa League as well after bouncing back from their opening day defeat with a win over Moldovan side FC Sheriff. Erik ten Hag named a full-strength team to face Sheriff as the Dutchman took no risks. In the other group game, Real Sociedad made it two wins from as many games as they survived a late scare against Cypriot side Omonia.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
Rodrygo dances with Vinicius Jr after putting Real Madrid 1-0 up against Atletico following vile racist abuse
REAL MADRID stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr danced defiantly after the latter was racially abused this week. Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the derby at Atletico Madrid with a fine goal. The Brazilian immediately ran to the corner flag where he was joined by his compatriot Vinicius...
France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad
France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Yardbarker
Ten Hag watches Manchester United U21s draw with West Ham
Erik ten Hag took some time to watch Manchester United’s U21s take on West Ham on Friday night. Shortly after arriving back from Moldova – where the first team beat FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League – Ten Hag was in attendance at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium.
Erik ten Hag hints at new positions for Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia after Man Utd’s win over Sheriff
ERIK TEN HAG hinted at possible new roles for Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia after Manchester United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol. United eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory in Moldova thanks to goals from Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 broke his goal drought and Sancho sent Gareth Southgate a message...
BBC
Maya le Tissier: 'Man Utd debutant can become a star'
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said summer signing Maya le Tissier can become "a real star in the future" after her impressive debut display. Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton where she was a standout performer, and she capped her United debut with two goals in a 4-0 win over Reading.
Yardbarker
Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report
Manchester United recovered from their bad start to the Europa League campaign where the Red Devils got defeated by Real Sociedad (0-1) at Old Trafford following their victory over FC Sheriff yesterday (0-2). Due to an injury at the Arsenal game, Marcus Rashford could not recover in time for the...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad
The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Yardbarker
Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club
The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday. It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
