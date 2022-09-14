ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Paul Pogba handed World Cup warning as Didier Deschamps outlines conditions for France recall

Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in France’s squad for the World Cup.Pogba, who returned to Juventus on a free from Manchester United this summer, is yet to play this season after damaging his meniscus.The 29-year-old faces a race to be fit ahead of the tournament in Qatar, with a return expected from knee surgery in November.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield as France secured their second World Cup crown in Russia in 2018, but the manager insists that he will not pick Pogba if...
The US Sun

Leicester price up cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers in £10m-plus deal with Brentford’s Thomas Frank wanted as replacement

CASH-STRAPPED Leicester are calculating the cost of sacking manager Brendan Rodgers after a sixth consecutive defeat leaves them stranded at the foot of the Premier League. Rodgers is one of the highest-paid managers in Britain, with only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte earning more than the Northern Irishman’s £10million-a-year.
Yardbarker

Lisandro Martinez hails Man United star for ‘fantastic’ goal

Manchester United are now up and running in the Europa League as well after bouncing back from their opening day defeat with a win over Moldovan side FC Sheriff. Erik ten Hag named a full-strength team to face Sheriff as the Dutchman took no risks. In the other group game, Real Sociedad made it two wins from as many games as they survived a late scare against Cypriot side Omonia.
The Independent

Yardbarker

Ten Hag watches Manchester United U21s draw with West Ham

Erik ten Hag took some time to watch Manchester United’s U21s take on West Ham on Friday night. Shortly after arriving back from Moldova – where the first team beat FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League – Ten Hag was in attendance at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium.
BBC

Maya le Tissier: 'Man Utd debutant can become a star'

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said summer signing Maya le Tissier can become "a real star in the future" after her impressive debut display. Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton where she was a standout performer, and she capped her United debut with two goals in a 4-0 win over Reading.
Yardbarker

Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report

Manchester United recovered from their bad start to the Europa League campaign where the Red Devils got defeated by Real Sociedad (0-1) at Old Trafford following their victory over FC Sheriff yesterday (0-2). Due to an injury at the Arsenal game, Marcus Rashford could not recover in time for the...
Yardbarker

Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Yardbarker

Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club

The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
The Associated Press

Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday. It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
