Pat Page
3d ago
Ludicrous that the FBI do this at a public restaurant. This should never happen and the only reason is because Lindell supported Trump to begin with. Who is going to be next? There are still 1st amendment rights in this country. When you see this start to change, there is a big problem and citizens should be alarmed and speak up.
Gary Poslusny
3d ago
How about the FBI investigate real criminals like Joe and Hunter Biden.
Comments / 20