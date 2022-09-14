Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy store not on first list of stores Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close
QUINCY — A list of 56 stores that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close does not include the Quincy store at 5110 Broadway. As the home goods chain continues to face financial uncertainty, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in August to close 150 namesake stores and cut its workforce by about 20 percent. Director and interim CEO Sue Grove called it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: New Mark Twain Memorial Bridge opened
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 16, 2000, the second Mark Twain Memorial Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois, was formally opened. The through truss bridge connects Hannibal, Missouri, which was the childhood home of renowned writer and humorist Samuel Langhorne Clemens (better known as Mark Twain), with Levee Township in Illinois.
republicmonitor.com
Bikers on the Square holds milestone event this weekend
There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square this weekend as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in a special event. Perryville will host the 10th annual Bikers on the Square Sept. 16-17. Organizer Robynne Duvall is excited for the milestone event.
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
khqa.com
Citywide cleanup in Quincy this month
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy, along with Republic Services, is holding its annual cleanup on Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northeast corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), located at 3203 Broadway Street. The site will be staffed and open to the...
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
tspr.org
Hundreds apply to vote by mail permanently in McDonough County
Illinois voters can now apply to vote by mail permanently. County clerk offices mailed out the forms a few weeks ago and voters in McDonough County have been quick to respond. “We’ve probably had between 600 and 700 people send back their permanent vote by mail application,” said McDonough County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, adding she expects the forms to keep coming in.
kbsi23.com
New deputy superintendent for Cape Central has big plans
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new deputy superintendent is at Cape Central Schools for Secondary Education and Human Resources. Brice Beck has encouraging plans to bring to the district. “It’s been great,” said Beck. “It’s been exciting to get to back to school time, getting to meet a...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
Video Shows the Spalding Farm Available in Ralls County, Missouri
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Park Board debates putting sale of small parcel of land in Parker Heights Park on ballot
QUINCY — Voters may get to weigh in on the sale of a small portion of Parker Heights Park on Quincy’s north end. Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt asked commissioners not to sell the 1.13-acre parcel of land to Knapheide Manufacturing during Wednesday night’s Quincy Park Board meeting. Both were concerned that if the property is sold that other portions of Park District property might also be sold in the future.
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
