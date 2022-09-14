Read full article on original website
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
wegotthiscovered.com
Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe
Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
Digital Trends
The documentary De Humani Corporis Fabrica is an astonishing dive into the human body
The loftiest dream you can carry into TIFF, or any film festival for that matter, is the hope of seeing something you’ve truly never seen before — not just a new movie, not just a new kind of movie, but maybe even a new way of looking at the world. De Humani Corporis Fabrica, the remarkable new experimental documentary from Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, clears that impossibly high bar. Your eyes will not believe some of the things they see in this movie. The only question is whether your stomach can handle them.
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
Right of Way review – eccentric short film collection roams around rural England
This compilation of short films about the English and their relationship to the countryside begins in the archives: seven films dating from the 1930s to 1980s, glimpses of how we lived then. All were filmed on what have become national trails: the long distance walks that came into being after the second world war in response to fears of developers concreting over every square foot of green and pleasant land.
The 5 worst moments in the 'Pinocchio' remake, ranked from bizarre to gross
The "Pinocchio" remake adds some awful new musical choices and characters. Insider counts down the worst additions to the remake.
Reflections on mortality: Alessandra Sanguinetti on her eerie images of the midwest
The first time Alessandra Sanguinetti visited Black River Falls to take photographs, it felt, she says, “like a weird type of time travel”. The destination she had in mind was the end of the 19th century, when a photographer named Charles Van Schaick was documenting life and death in the small Wisconsin town. Sanguinetti first encountered Van Schaick’s images aged nine, at home in Buenos Aires, leafing though a 1973 book called Wisconsin Death Trip by Michael Lesy. “It made a huge impression on me,” she says. “It made me ask for a camera and start taking pictures.”
ComicBook
Berserk Exhibit Brings a Life-Size Zodd to Life
Berserk is legendary for some of the terrifying demons that it has introduced over the years. One of the strongest beings created by Kentaro Miura that follows the marching orders of the Godhand is Nosferatu Zodd, a furry brawler that is consistently looking for a warrior to match his skills. Now, Berserk is looking to bring back its legendary exhibit with a life-sized version of the Apostle that has recently returned in the pages of the manga.
ComicBook
Barbarian Review: A Creepy Descent Into Horror Fun
Barbarian is a unique horror movie experience in that can't really be discussed without ruining the experience (good or bad) for the viewer. The tagline is simple enough, "A woman staying at an AirBnB discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems;" what can be said about it without any risk of spoilers is that writer/director Zach Cregger takes that starting point and makes an ambitious swing for horror-movie greatness with his debut feature. And, depending on crowd reactions to the many twists and turns this film takes (literally and figuratively) before the end, Cregger may have achieved something that will leave a mark on the horror genre.
TechCrunch
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
This Couple Lost Everything When the Housing Market Crashed. But Manifesting 'Magic' Helped Them Launch a Metaphysical Brand With 10 Stores.
Visit House of Intuition's website, which features "Money Magic" candles, healing crystal sets and more, and you'll be met with a simple but thought-provoking message: "Your intuition led you here." Alex Naranjo and Marlene Vargas are life partners and co-founders of the metaphysical brand, which aims to help people heal,...
Fiction: Gambling with Monkeys. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Beauty Is Useless
Both solo and alongside Maxwell August Croy in the duo En, James Devane makes ambient music that is soft as moonlight and hard as a struck bell. The drone has typically been his lodestar, piercing through a luminous fog that feels like the sum of all frequencies vibrating in shimmering agreement. But the San Francisco musician’s new album for Croy’s Umeboshi label is different. His first solo LP in 14 years, Beauty Is Useless retains the pastel hues and creamy swirl of his previous work; his billowing atmospheres could still pass for one of Romantic painter J.M.W. Turner’s nebulous seascapes. But this time, he drops a heavy rhythmic anchor in the storm-tossed harbor.
psychologytoday.com
Laws of Human Behavior
Human behavior follows several laws. We take shortcuts, the frequency of words in any text follows a power law, and with more cognitive effort the power law curve becomes steeper. Even though language users can access all the words in a language, we only use 20 percent of the available...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Hideout
There are times when watching a movie kind of leaves it open for mockery on a level that doesn’t feel fair since the people making the movie are doing their best and might not appreciate the sentiment that goes along with each moment that’s pointed out as nonsense. But with Hideout, it kind of feels warranted since even if the cast were doing their absolute best, this movie comes off as something that’s, well, absolute nonsense. The main premise is that a group of robbers bungle a robbery, which is kind of expected in some ways, and have to find a place to hide after one of their group is shot. Two of them are brother and sister, one of them is an arrogant and aggressive individual that only makes things worse once his gunshot wound is no longer keeping him down, and the other disappears the moment that the group reaches the farmhouse they end up using as their sanctuary to make sure that the cops aren’t on their tail. It’s enough to make a person shake their head in wonder at why anyone would think this is a lame premise, right up until the moment when the premise starts to fall apart. Ironically, that moment comes when the dialogue kicks in while the robbers are in the farmhouse.
