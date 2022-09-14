There are times when watching a movie kind of leaves it open for mockery on a level that doesn’t feel fair since the people making the movie are doing their best and might not appreciate the sentiment that goes along with each moment that’s pointed out as nonsense. But with Hideout, it kind of feels warranted since even if the cast were doing their absolute best, this movie comes off as something that’s, well, absolute nonsense. The main premise is that a group of robbers bungle a robbery, which is kind of expected in some ways, and have to find a place to hide after one of their group is shot. Two of them are brother and sister, one of them is an arrogant and aggressive individual that only makes things worse once his gunshot wound is no longer keeping him down, and the other disappears the moment that the group reaches the farmhouse they end up using as their sanctuary to make sure that the cops aren’t on their tail. It’s enough to make a person shake their head in wonder at why anyone would think this is a lame premise, right up until the moment when the premise starts to fall apart. Ironically, that moment comes when the dialogue kicks in while the robbers are in the farmhouse.

