Clarksville, TN

Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023

With its 35th class now under way, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development with the announcement of its Class of 2023. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22

Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NASHVILLE, TN
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
FRANKLIN, TN
Neighbors Helping Neighbors at the Franklin Cancer Walk

The 5th annual Franklin Cancer Walk returns to downtown Franklin in September, this year benefiting more local cancer patients than ever. A record 100 recipients will receive direct assistance with food, rides to appointments, rent, utility bills and more. Organizer Samantha Shepherd said there was a lot no one told...
FRANKLIN, TN
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival T-shirts On Sale

The 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival t-shirts are on sale at Cadiz City Hall and the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism Welcome Center. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says shirts went on sale Thursday morning. During a recent meeting Ham Festival Committee members Heather Reddick and Lucy Kyler discussed this year’s shirt.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

