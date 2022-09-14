Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police Corruption
The Legend of The Bell Witch
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
Local Record Label To Release First Album
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Manna Cafe loses founder, charter school debate, semi truck rampage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe, dies at 60: He spent years making sure those who claim to care did something about the needs of the homeless. READ MORE. Armed man...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023
With its 35th class now under way, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development with the announcement of its Class of 2023. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks...
rewind943.com
11 schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County make Reward status, 4 tagged as needing help
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A fourth of the schools in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System have been listed as excelling in the newest data released from the Tennessee Department of Education. This week the Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 designations for schools that were excelling...
rewind943.com
Charter schools public hearing planned Friday morning in Clarksville, along with protest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A public hearing will be held Friday morning to help determine whether two charter schools will open in Montgomery County. Both charter schools – American Classical Academy Montgomery and Oxton Academy – applied to open charter schools here, and both were rejected by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.
franklinis.com
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22
Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
County fair season is in full swing and next up - Robertson County Fair.
Metro cleans up trash, hundreds of shopping carts from Brookmeade Park
Brookmeade residents have fought to have their nearby park cleaned up for months. They said around 80 unhoused residents are living in the park. On Friday, the city cleared it out.
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
clarksvillenow.com
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street closing today for 12 weeks of renovations in ‘major remodel’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday won’t be the only day the Chick-fil-A on Madison Street is closed. The family-owned fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would be closing the Chick-fil-A at 1626 Madison St. for a “much needed, major remodel.”. The restaurant will be...
williamsonherald.com
Neighbors Helping Neighbors at the Franklin Cancer Walk
The 5th annual Franklin Cancer Walk returns to downtown Franklin in September, this year benefiting more local cancer patients than ever. A record 100 recipients will receive direct assistance with food, rides to appointments, rent, utility bills and more. Organizer Samantha Shepherd said there was a lot no one told...
Metro program can alert residents to active shooters, other emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month, and Metro Nashville leaders want people to be ready for emergencies that are natural or man-made.
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
smokeybarn.com
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
Popular swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
williamsonhomepage.com
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
whvoradio.com
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival T-shirts On Sale
The 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival t-shirts are on sale at Cadiz City Hall and the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism Welcome Center. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says shirts went on sale Thursday morning. During a recent meeting Ham Festival Committee members Heather Reddick and Lucy Kyler discussed this year’s shirt.
Todd County high school student brings gun to school, superintendent says
A Kentucky high school found one of its students brought a loaded handgun to campus Wednesday, the superintendent says.
wgnsradio.com
Fairview man reports his check card information was stolen in Bellevue and wrongfully used in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A Fairview, TN man who last used his check card at an ice cream shop in Bellevue, Tennessee, was surprised to see that unknown persons utilized that same debit card in Murfreesboro. According to the victim, his debit card was used in Murfreesboro at the Kroger store on...
