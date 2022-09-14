Read full article on original website
Mary Wilson
Mary Emma Wilson, 91, of Coffeyville passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. She was born February 12, 1931 on a farm outside Stillwater, Oklahoma to Loretta and Elmer Duck. She remembered as a child the dust storms during the Dust Bowl. Her mom would hang wet sheets in the windows to catch the dust and keep the house cooler. She attended school in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater High School.
Adabelle Wade
Adabelle Wade, age 72, of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ada was born on August 14, 1950 in Carthage, Missouri to Eugene and Thelma (Plummer) Dipper. She grew up in Carthage where she attended local schools. The family moved to Holland, Michigan where she graduated high school in 1968. In 1975 Ada moved to Coffeyville, Kansas where she has resided ever since. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, riding motorcycles, playing pool and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
CCC To Host Dalton Defender Days Marching Band Festival
The Coffeyville Community College Fine Arts Department will host more than 1000 participants in its first annual Dalton Defenders Days Marching Band Festival. On Tuesday, October 4th marching bands from area schools such as Field Kindley, Independence, Caney Valley, and more will perform at Veterans Stadium from 9 am to 4 pm.
Colbert Rushes for Over 200 as Nado Beat Columbus
Field Kindley picks up their third win of the season to stay undefeated beating Columbus 34-19. After five consecutive run plays to start the game, the Nado offense and Axel Ernie would catch the defense off guard connecting with Amir Luten on a 47-yard catch and run touchdown. Coffeyville would extend their lead on Jeremy Colbert's first touchdown of the game for a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Columbus would trim the lead to 5 as Titans QB Brett Hamilton connected with Landin Midgett for the score. The Nado would add another score to extend the lead to 20-7 heading into the half.
5 Drug Busts From Traffic Stops Last Week in Chanute
Last week the Chanute Police Department arrested 4 suspects for alleged possession of methamphetamine and also had 1 arrest for alleged possession of Marijuana. These arrests were all due to traffic stops and the Chanute Police Department’s officers’ ability to determine through successful investigation techniques that something more than a traffic infraction was occurring.
City of Caney Under Water Warning
A mandatory water rationing is in effect for the city of Caney. Rationing has been mandated in order to prolong the water supply that is currently available. Mayor Josh Elliot says they just want to take safety precautions so they don't run out of water. Elliot says a good rain...
Homemade Bomb Reported By Alert Citizen In Parsons
A caller reported a suspicious object in the 2700 block of Dirr in Parsons to the dispatch at Parsons Police Department yesterday at about 2 pm. After officers performed a positive field test of the object for explosives, the Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit was called in to collect and dispose of the object. The area was blocked off in case of a detonation.
Sheriff's Office Find Multiple Drugs During Traffic Stop
An Independence man is arrested on numerous drug charges. Tuesday evening at around 8:44pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota passenger. The vehicle was displaying a Kansas tag that belonged to another vehicle. The driver was identified as Adam Trollope and the passenger as Ashley Barrager. Deputies located a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their investigation. Trollope and Barrager were both placed in custody.
