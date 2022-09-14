Field Kindley picks up their third win of the season to stay undefeated beating Columbus 34-19. After five consecutive run plays to start the game, the Nado offense and Axel Ernie would catch the defense off guard connecting with Amir Luten on a 47-yard catch and run touchdown. Coffeyville would extend their lead on Jeremy Colbert's first touchdown of the game for a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Columbus would trim the lead to 5 as Titans QB Brett Hamilton connected with Landin Midgett for the score. The Nado would add another score to extend the lead to 20-7 heading into the half.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO