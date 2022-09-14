ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

katzenworld.co.uk

The Five Best Cat Cafes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is one of the most exciting international cities in the world. Despite the energy-sapping heat and humidity, it teems with vitality, from ultramodern Hong Kong Island and its architectural skyline to mysterious Kowloon with its lively neighborhoods and street markets. Hong Kong is distinctly Chinese, but feels more...
katzenworld.co.uk

From Poets Wear Prada, Meowku by Patricia Carragon

From Poets Wear Prada, Meowku by Patricia Carragon. Patricia Carragon. author of Urban Haiku and More, returns with more Haiku, this time inspired by her favorite muse, our sphinx-like companion, the CAT. This book is also filled with Ms. Carragon’s photography as well. Attached are a few samples of feline delight.
