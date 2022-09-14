ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 93.3

10 Crazy Animals You Can Own In Arkansas That Will Surprise You

Can you believe these 10 crazy animals are legal for you to own in Arkansas?. Like most of you, I am a pet owner, two dogs to be exact, heck 69 percent of Arkansas are pet owners. You would think with so many deer in our area you can have one as a pet but in this story deer are just some of the pets you cannot have in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown

Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy