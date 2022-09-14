ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
ATLANTA, GA
'America's Blackest city' struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion

The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
MARTA to introduce new service to Buford Highway

Officials from MARTA recently announced plans for DeKalb County’s Buford Highway corridor that include arterial rapid transit (ART) – a new type of service MARTA is implementing in the Atlanta region. MARTA officials said ART uses technology to improve the reliability of bus stops occurring on time. By...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Human Library Project in Gwinnett; Sheryl Lee Ralph

You can’t judge a book by its cover. And, that’s true when it comes to a “human” library book as well. As part of a unique community project, The Gwinnett County Public Library System is rolling out a project called, “Unjudge Someone: A Human Library Program.” It features dialogues with people discussing their experiences of being stereotyped.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

