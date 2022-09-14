Read full article on original website
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
wabe.org
The politics around closing the Atlanta Medical Center as advocate fear a health crisis looming for the city
Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams weigh in on the closing of the Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the city with just a single level one trauma facility. We also examine the education plans for the two gubernatorial candidates. Plus, WABE staff remembers our legal analyst Page Pate who tragically drowned last Sunday.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Grady Hospital to get $130M, 200 beds to offset closing of Atlanta Medical Center, Kemp says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan Thursday to inject new money into Grady Hospital and help it expand to offset for the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The governor said in a press conference at the Capitol that $130 million would go to Grady out of Georgia's remaining American Rescue Plan Act money, which will allow the hospital to add 200 beds.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Historic Buckhead home, built in 1928, demolished for new cul-de-sac
The times they are a-changin’. In another loss to historic Buckhead housing, the Harrison Jones house, located at 660 West Paces Ferry Road, is no longer. Completed in 1928, the five-bedroom, Georgian-style, brick house was one of the first built on West Paces Ferry Road. This is just the...
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion
The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Medical Center protesters hopeful as mayor, governor shift focus towards transition
ATLANTA — Protesters gathered outside the Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday evening, demanding answers from Wellstar about the closure. But for workers, they’re resigned to the fact that two months from now, they will have to find work somewhere else. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
Scammers pretending to be county employees testing water to sell filters across metro Atlanta
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One metro Atlanta county government is warning residents about a new scam making its way around. Paulding County officials say a group of people are going around pretending to be county employees to check water meters. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA to introduce new service to Buford Highway
Officials from MARTA recently announced plans for DeKalb County’s Buford Highway corridor that include arterial rapid transit (ART) – a new type of service MARTA is implementing in the Atlanta region. MARTA officials said ART uses technology to improve the reliability of bus stops occurring on time. By...
How Atlanta Became a City I Barely Recognize
Atlanta’s growth over the past half century has delivered great prosperity. But it's also the capital of yawning racial disparities.
The Citizen Online
Imker: Council race would be futile, but Peachtree City is in deep trouble
I have decided not to run for open City Council Post #3 at this time. It seems futile right now with the cabal of Learnard, King and Prebor acting as the majority on city council. They are on a path to destroy the village concept of Peachtree City and more (see below) and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
wabe.org
Human Library Project in Gwinnett; Sheryl Lee Ralph
You can’t judge a book by its cover. And, that’s true when it comes to a “human” library book as well. As part of a unique community project, The Gwinnett County Public Library System is rolling out a project called, “Unjudge Someone: A Human Library Program.” It features dialogues with people discussing their experiences of being stereotyped.
Lanes on I-75 will be closed from Midtown Atlanta to Cobb County this weekend
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in Midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
nationalblackguide.com
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
