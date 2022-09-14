Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby
Tyler Anderson welcomed his new bundle of joy on Saturday and is set to return for doubleheader Tuesday.
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer...
Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While many are wondering how much longer Matt Rhule is going to remain the coach of the Carolina Panthers, he insists the team is closing to turning things around. The Panthers had their losing streak stretch to nine games on Sunday when they dropped a 19-16 decision to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was their second close loss this season, coming on the heels of a 26-24 setback to the Cleveland Browns on a late 58-yard field goal. Carolina lost this one because it spotted New York and coach Brian Daboll six early points on a couple of fumbles — one of the opening kickoff — and then allowed the Giants to drive 47 yards for a go-ahead field goal by Graham Gano with 3:34 to play.
Giants 2-0 for 1st time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and the Giants beat Carolina 19-16 Sunday, giving New York its first 2-0 start since 2016 and sending the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. Gano also hit from 51, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game. Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead. It was much like New York’s late drive in its season-opening win over Tennessee.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on...
49ers quarterback Trey Lance officially out for rest of season with ankle injury
The San Francisco 49ers did two things this offseason that could have backfired on them. But as it turns out, one of those things might save the other. In their 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the 49ers lost starting quarterback Trey Lance for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle.
