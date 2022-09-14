EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and the Giants beat Carolina 19-16 Sunday, giving New York its first 2-0 start since 2016 and sending the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. Gano also hit from 51, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game. Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead. It was much like New York’s late drive in its season-opening win over Tennessee.

