San Francisco Examiner
Is the era of the badly behaved scooter rider coming to an end?
While attendees at this week’s Micromobility America conference in Richmond zipped around on all manner of two- and three-wheelers, one technology on display was explicitly designed to slow these little vehicles down. Using cameras and artificial intelligence, a startup called Drover can automatically slow scooters when they’re detected on the sidewalk, addressing one of the shared scooter industry’s biggest problems.
San Francisco Examiner
Think SF is bad? San Jose housing shortage is worst in the US
San Jose's housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That's according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
San Francisco Examiner
Crime-watch app gives Bay Area AAPI community free access
Citizen Alert, an app that gives users real-time, location based safety alerts, has launched an initiative aimed at ramping up safety for the Bay Area’s Asian community. Up to 20,000 residents will receive free access to their “Premium” account feature. According to a statement from Citizen Alert,...
San Francisco Examiner
Supes punt on Hunters Point radioactive waste cleanup
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors held a hearing Thursday morning on the fate of Hunter’s Point shipyard, the proposed location for a massive housing and commercial development that is contaminated with radioactive toxic waste. After hearing from city officials at all levels of involvement and community members, Board...
San Francisco Examiner
Hardy sparks movement, runs for reelection on the heels of bringing 2026 World Cup to Santa Clara
San Francisco Examiner in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers. While she grew up across numerous states, Councilmember Karen Hardy freely admits Santa Clara is the only city she has lived in for longer than 4 years. Hardy has called Santa Clara home for over 30 years, where she is...
San Francisco Examiner
Workers at Tenderloin Housing Clinic reach contract after historic strike
After nine months of bargaining and a historic 24-hour strike in July, union members at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC) voted to ratify a new three year contract on Friday, September 2. The contract stipulates an immediate 7-35 percent raise, mental health days and a day off on federal holiday Juneteenth.
San Francisco Examiner
SFUSD board approved $2.8 million in attempt to fix payroll system
A $14 million payroll system that failed to pay hundreds of teachers and staff at San Francisco Unified School District on time or not at all will cost at least another $2.8 million to fix, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday. The EMPower payroll system has been full of bugs...
