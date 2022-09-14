Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Michael Kay: If Yankees don't up Aaron Judge offer by at least $100M, he 'won't be here'
Aaron Judge may be on the verge of not only becoming the first New York Yankees player to capture the AL MVP award in 15 years, but breaking the franchise (and AL) single-season home run record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961 as well. Despite some bumps in the second half, the Yankees appear to be a good bet to capture their first AL East crown in three years (and only second the last decade), as they enter Wednesday with a six-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'
Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge and the Best Contract Years in MLB History
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is putting the finishing touches on one of the most impressive contract years in baseball history, and a massive payday awaits this offseason as he tests the free-agent waters for the first time in his career. That got us to thinking about some of...
Bleacher Report
MLB's All-Breakout Team for the 2022 Season
It's time to announce Bleacher Report's 2022 MLB All-Breakout Team. There are still a few weeks remaining in the regular season, but the year's biggest breakouts are already well-established at this point. The All-Breakout Team consists of one player at each position, five starting pitchers and one relief pitcher. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Mets' Sandy Alderson to Step Down as President Once Search for Successor Is Over
The New York Mets are reportedly moving toward finding their next team president. Andy Martino of SNY explained Sandy Alderson's contract expires at the end of the year and he never wanted to hold the position he took in 2020 for long. Therefore, the Mets have already started interviewing candidates to take his place even if "no hire is imminent."
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols Hits Career HR No. 698; 2 Shy of Joining Bonds, Aaron, Ruth with 700
Albert Pujols' odds of reaching 700 career home runs keep getting better. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit his 698th homer in the sixth inning of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols is only two homers away from joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714)...
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season
Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
Red Sox To Select Frank German
The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Ranking Dodgers Star Trea Turner's Potential Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency
With mere weeks standing between him and a date with Major League Baseball's free-agent market, Trea Turner just made it easier to speculate about where he'll end up. Though the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County-Register that "everything is in play" for his free agency, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native and former Washington National was also transparent about his fondness for the East Coast:
Bleacher Report
Astros Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Spot with Win vs. A's, Orioles Loss
The Houston Astros remain an unstoppable force in the American League. After their 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics, combined with the Baltimore Orioles' 6-3 loss on Friday, the Astros have clinched a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year and seventh time in the past eight seasons. "You've got...
Video: Red Sox commit embarrassing play in field against Yankees
The Boston Red Sox showed on Wednesday that they are a sub .500 team for a reason. The Red Sox lost 5-3 to the New York Yankees to drop to 69-74 on the season. The big play in the game occurred in the top of the 5th inning. The game...
Comments / 0