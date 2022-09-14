Read full article on original website
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez (leg) remains in N.C. hospital
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remains in a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. after badly breaking his lower left leg during
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
