MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fiona is gaining strength in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week. At 5am, the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 63.3 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday night. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO