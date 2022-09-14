ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life.  Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fiona is gaining strength in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week. At 5am, the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 63.3 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday night. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle Beach

This legendary sandwich shop is reopening after it closed earlier this year.Yelp. A legendary sandwich shop is reopening in Myrtle Beach after it closed earlier this year, according to a report by WPDE News. Many people have already caught wind of the news on social media and are excited about having the opportunity to dine at the restaurant again!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man was a big winner after buying a lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winnings came from a Carolina Gold 100X ticket purchased at the Circle K location on 10th Avenue North. The man, who...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market Common

You do not want to miss this exciting food event at Market Common!Market Common website. For all of the foodies in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, you should make plans to attend "The Taste of The Market Common and Sidewalk Sale"! The event takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature a variety of delicious food from several restaurants in Market Common, according to the Market Common website!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

