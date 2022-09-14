Read full article on original website
Brian Pillman Jr. Implies That AEW’s Varsity Blonds Are Done
The Varsity Blonds may be done for good in AEW, according to recent comments made by Brian Pillman Jr. The group previously consisted of Pillman, Griff Garrison, and Julia Hart, the latter of whom has since joined the House of Black. While appearing on “Café De René with René Duprée,”...
Kofi Kingston Is Begging MARVEL For Role In Upcoming Series
Kofi Kingston is ready to step out of the ring and into Wakanda if he gets the call from MARVEL Studios. The MARVEL Cinematic Universe, now in its 14th year, has seen both films and shows as part of Disney Plus. Speaking to TMZ, Kingston spoke about the yet untitled...
