Yardbarker

White Sox Analyst Has A Tony La Russa Demand

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team for some time because of some heart-related health issues. In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken the reins in an interim capacity and the team has picked things up as of late. But back to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline

The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem

The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday

Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will tip off the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 on the road in Tennessee against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. They will play their first preseason game on October 4 at home against the Detroit Pistons...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates' Oneil Cruz accidentally launches bat deep into stands on strikeout

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz is a pretty special talent. He hits the ball harder than almost everybody else, throws the ball harder than everybody else and runs faster than almost everybody else. It has not all come together yet at the same time to make him an All-Star-level player, but you can definitely see the potential that exists if he does put it all together.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins

The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story

Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tyrod Taylor seeking $5M in lawsuit against Chargers' doctor

Tyrod Taylor lost his starting quarterback job to rookie Justin Herbert two years ago because of a team doctor’s mishap. That same doctor still works for the Los Angeles Chargers and is now treating a significant injury for Herbert. He is doing so while facing a lawsuit from Taylor.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits having problems seeing his receivers

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 matchup vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field. The Dolphins took the former Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL...
NFL

