Wausau Police Confirm Investigation Into Altercation Between Teacher, Student
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A “physical altercation” involving a teacher and a student is being investigated by both the Wausau School District and Wausau Police. WAOW TV reports that the incident took place on Wednesday at East High School, though no further details have been released as both investigations are active. The incident was immediately reported to the school administration and police.
Search Continues For Suicidal Wausau Man
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The search continues for what authorities call a dangerous male near the Town of Wheaton. According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, parents in Wausau reported their son was acting suicidal and had a weapon and left in a white Dodge Charger. Authorities were asked to look for that vehicle.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5: Marshfield tops Wausau West
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – In a game that featured several lead changes in the 4th quarter, Marshfield beat Wausau West, 28-24. It was Wausau West’s first loss of the season. Marshfield moves into 1st place in the Valley Football Association. In a battle of undefeated teams, Colby beat...
Adult daycare program in Merrill to close
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) -An daycare program for adults with special needs will close its doors at the end of the month. North Central Healthcare’s Lincoln Industries in Merrill offers adult day care services and training for individuals with developmental disabilities. The program serves 31 clients. The NCHC said after...
Business 51 Public Meeting Scheduled in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A discussion about the future of Business 51 in Stevens Point, also known as Division Street, has been scheduled for October 6th. Mayor Mike Wiza says the session will be held in the auditorium at Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) at 1201 Northpoint Drive. The event begins at 6:30 and is scheduled to last for up to two hours.
Alcohol Factors in Deadly Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man has been arrested after a crash that killed an eight-year-old boy from Gleason and injured three others. According to the State Patrol a southbound Dodge Ram crossed the center line on State Highway 17 and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on. Two occupants, an adult male and minor female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female was critically injured and taken to Aspirus Wausau.
Flu shots, COVID boosters available
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Health organizations across the Northwoods are now distributing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Many are offering the flu shot at the same time. The Oneida County Health Department vaccinated about 350 people at its pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday. Nearly half of those people got...
Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Plan Recieves Federal Approval
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has received approval from the Federal Highway Administration for its plans to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations along several major highways and interstates. The plan involves the creation of a new alternative fuel corridor along Highway 29 from...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 54
PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wood County Friday morning. Law enforcement received the call of a crash on Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane in Port Edwards around 2:30am. A vehicle, traveling behind the motorcycle, struck the back end of...
North End residents concerned over power line relocation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Residents of one Wausau neighborhood are concerned over Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS) proposed relocation of power lines. Concerns over the safety of power lines began in 2019, when a fallen transmission line caused a fire at Steve Roberts’s house on Campus Drive. “My home was destroyed by the fire,” Roberts said.
Beer and Bacon Fest Returns This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another one of Wausau’s signature events returns to Fern Island Park this weekend. Beer and Bacon Fest opens Saturday at 1 PM and will feature local and regional beer and food along with live entertainment. More than a dozen brewers from Wisconsin and Minnesota...
