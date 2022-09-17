Saturday brings another Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup as No. 11 Michigan State goes out west against Washington in college football's Week 3 action.

Both clubs are perfect through 2 games, but the Spartans had the advantage of being in the preseason top 25 rankings, whereas the Huskies did not.

That could change with a win over the Big Ten visitors, as Washington looks confident on offense under 1st year coach Kalen DeBoer.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's game in Seattle.

Michigan State vs. Washington football preview, prediction

Week 3 college football schedule: Michigan State vs. Washington

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Game odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: Washington -4

O/U: 56.5

Moneyline: MSU -138 UW +188

FPI pick: Michigan State 53.4%

What you need to know

Michigan State: This was college football's worst secondary a year ago, but the unit has fared better thus far, even though it hasn't been seriously challenged. That could change this week as UW's quarterback will test the deep field early. A good time to build up this rushing attack to control the clock: Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard lead a backfield that's good for almost 6 ypc and 7 scores so far. Early returns on Payton Thorne aren't ideal as he's sub 58% passing and under 9 ypa with 4 TDs and 3 picks.

Washington: Take the opponents into consideration, but the Huskies come in outscoring them 97-26 and have a core to build on with quarterback Michael Penix. The Indiana transfer is good for almost 70% passing with 6 TDs and gets help from a sound rushing group that gets 5.0 ypc and has scored 7 times, or almost 10 percent of its touches.

Michigan State vs. Washington: Fast Facts

+ Jalen Berger leads all MSU backs with 227 rushing yards and 4 TDs and averaged 6.7 yards per carry

+ Washington is 3rd nationally with 571.0 yards per game

+ MSU has two receivers who average 20 yards per catch or more: Germie Bernard and Keon Coleman

+ Washington is 10th in the nation with 48.5 points per game

+ Jacoby Windmon leads MSU with 5.5 of the team's 12 sacks

+ UW is 12th nationally allowing 235.5 yards per game

+ Charles Brantley and Chester Kimborough combined for 50% of Michigan State's 14 pass breakups

+ Washington has scored on 15 of 21 drives, including 10 of 11 in the first half

+ Windmon has forced 4 of the Spartans' 7 fumbles on defense

+ Washington is 1st in the Pac-12 in total offense, pass efficiency defense, and total defense

What happens?

Michigan State is playing solid enough offense to keep it in close games, and the early returns on its ground game are promising, which was a major question after Kenneth Walker left for the NFL, but turnovers are an issue.

Sparty's defense has gotten some takeaways of its own, but Washington isn't as inclined to turn the ball over under this new offensive regime.

Washington has the skill outlets for Penix to target against an untested and very unproven MSU secondary while its defensive line can hold things down well enough against the Spartans' ground attack.

College Football HQ Prediction: Washington 31, Michigan State 25

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

