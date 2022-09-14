Read full article on original website
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: New Mark Twain Memorial Bridge opened
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 16, 2000, the second Mark Twain Memorial Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois, was formally opened. The through truss bridge connects Hannibal, Missouri, which was the childhood home of renowned writer and humorist Samuel Langhorne Clemens (better known as Mark Twain), with Levee Township in Illinois.
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
khqa.com
Citywide cleanup in Quincy this month
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy, along with Republic Services, is holding its annual cleanup on Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northeast corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), located at 3203 Broadway Street. The site will be staffed and open to the...
Tons of Quincy, Hannibal & Palmyra Boats on Facebook Marketplace
Are you in need of a boat? If so, I have found a resource for you. It's quite literally tons and tons of Quincy, Hannibal and Palmyra boats that I've found available on Facebook Marketplace. First, a big disclaimer. I'm not saying these boats are great. They might be epic,...
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
tspr.org
Hundreds apply to vote by mail permanently in McDonough County
Illinois voters can now apply to vote by mail permanently. County clerk offices mailed out the forms a few weeks ago and voters in McDonough County have been quick to respond. “We’ve probably had between 600 and 700 people send back their permanent vote by mail application,” said McDonough County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, adding she expects the forms to keep coming in.
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Video Shows the Spalding Farm Available in Ralls County, Missouri
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
Pen City Current
Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms
FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County
(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
Comments / 0