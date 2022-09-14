Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Michaels now hiring for Laconia store
Michaels will soon open a new location in Laconia (1458 Lake Shore Road, A-105) to bring the best of their arts and crafts, home décor and custom framing to the community. Michaels is now hiring for both seasonal and permanent roles as they prepare to open the store and encourage anyone interested in joining their team to apply online at michaels.com/jobs. Joining the team comes with the benefits of a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules and ample advancement opportunities — it’s a great place for creative folks to get a start in retail and sales. More information on perks and benefits is available at mikbenefits.com.
laconiadailysun.com
A jumpstart to fall at Gilford farm stand
GILFORD — There are certain telltale signs of the beginning of autumn: colder, windier days; falling leaves dancing in the breeze; earlier sunsets; and the earthy smell of harvest. Another is the flocking of families from near and far to local farm stands, fairs and orchards. Beans and Greens...
laconiadailysun.com
Kenneth Fogg, 78
LACONIA — Kenneth "Punky" Fogg, 78, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Punky was born on December 22, 1943, in Danbury, the son of Charles Fogg and Virginia (Hill) Gibbs.
laconiadailysun.com
William P. Saber, 83
NEW HAMPTON — William Peter Saber, 83, of Main Street, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia, with his immediate family close by. William was born on September 5, 1939, in Lowell, Massachsetts, the son of William T. Saber and Bertha (Rynhart) Saber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Dale H. Jones, 73
NEWMARKET — Dale Harwood Jones, 73 passed on unexpectedly on July 21, 2022, from this earthly world to join his family and friends (furry and not) that had gone before him. Dale was predeceased by his father, Harwood Jones; mother, Lorraine (Hanson); and brother, Stephen.
laconiadailysun.com
State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith
CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
laconiadailysun.com
Timberman Bike Course
LACONIA — The path that someone takes to get to the starting line of an IRONMAN 70.3 race li…
laconiadailysun.com
Donald J. Cook Sr.
FRANKLIN — Donald J. Cook Sr. was born to Eugene E. and Mabel Casey Cook on December 15, 1941 in Ipswich, Massachusetts. He lived and raised his family in Danbury and Franklin. Donald leaves his wife, Gayle Neily Cook, of 59 years; and his children, Donald Jr (Sara), Kevin (Terri), Christine, and Kerry. He loved his grandchildren, Casey, Nathaniel (Erica), Courtney (Ed), Donald III, Rachel (Dominic), and Joseph; as well as his great-grandchildren, Edward, Eva, and Amelia. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Kathy); and his sister, Marjorie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
RELATED PEOPLE
laconiadailysun.com
Diocese of Manchester honors soup kitchen, shelter founder with award for volunteer service
LACONIA — When Dawn Longval, founder and president of Isaiah 61 Cafe, talks about her four-year crusade to help people experiencing homelessness, she describes a road less traveled, guided by a steadfast desire to serve God. That journey took her to the Queen City last Thursday, where the Roman...
laconiadailysun.com
Lots of activities line-up for the Sandwich Fair in October
SANDWICH — The annual Sandwich Fair will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Sunday through Tuesday, October 8, 9 and 10, with a midway sneak preview Friday night. This is a 3½ day event with something for everyone. Children under 12 free. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibit halls at 9 a.m.
laconiadailysun.com
Where and when to watch the Timberman action
LACONIA — This Sunday, Sept. 18, will see the second running of the IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon since it was reincarnated and relocated. The event is attracting 1,400 athletes to test their physical and mental limits as they swim 1.2 miles, bicycle 56 miles and then run 13.1 miles before they cross the finish line on Main Street downtown.
laconiadailysun.com
MacFadzen requests recount in Belknap County sheriff primary
LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff challenger Mike MacFadzen filed Friday for a recount after losing to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright by a narrow margin of just 152 votes. MacFadzen was not immediately available for comment, but stated in a Facebook post that “due to the small margin, we will be requesting a formal recount via the Secretary of State’s office. We are also awaiting information on write-ins that we received on the Democratic ballots that will help us shape where we go from here.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Sale of private beach property, goat zoning still unresolved by city council
LACONIA — The Gleason family's goats and the sale of a beach, two issues drawing public attention, remain unresolved after the city council’s Monday meeting. The sale of a small, private beach on Paugus Bay from the city to the residents who have deeded beach rights was tabled, after the council told factions of those residents to negotiate further and find compromise suitable for a majority.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 234 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday. Five people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 172 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday. Eight people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Citizens for Belknap claims victory on primary day
Citizens for Belknap, a bipartisan political action committee known for its “Reasonable, not Radical” campaign and roadside signs, claimed victory in Tuesday's GOP primary races in Gilford and Belmont, where voters rejected candidates they identified as extremists, Libertarians, Free Staters or their sympathizers. State Rep. Norman Silber, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Police identify body of woman found near medical facility
GILFORD — Police have identified the person whose body was found near the Hillside Medical Park on Sunday. Gilford Police Chief Kris Kelley identified the dead woman as Rebecca Shambo, age 26.
Comments / 0