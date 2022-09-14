Read full article on original website
Where do the Sox fall in AL Wild Card standings?
Major League Baseball changed its playoff standards to allow three "wild card" teams into the playoffs. Each the National League and American League will automatically bid three teams, who are division leaders, and the next best three records. As of this writing, the division leaders for the American league are...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/14/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Michael Grove goes to the rubber for the Dodgers, while Zach Davies gets the call for the Diamondbacks. Michael Grove has pitched once for the Dodgers since June...
Boston
21-year-old prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has impressed Red Sox with power, defense
"He’s having a great, great season." The Red Sox may be sputtering toward a last-place finish in the American League East, but they do have some promising young prospects who could shape the future of the organization. One of those players is Ceddanne Rafaela, a 21-year-old Curacao native currently...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
NBC Sports
Schedule gets tough again as Phillies head to Atlanta for possible playoff preview
MIAMI -- Though the Phillies are firmly in the driver's seat in a three-team race for the final two National League wild-card playoff spots, they haven't reached the finish line yet. There are 19 games remaining in the regular season and the schedule, which has been quite friendly over the last 10 days, is about to toughen up again.
