Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest.
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Rivera, Wentz frustrated after awful start dooms Commanders
DETROIT (AP) — Ron Rivera knew how good his Washington Commanders had played in the second half Sunday. He also knew they had been abysmal in the first two quarters. The Commanders trailed the Detroit Lions 22-0 at halftime, but pulled within 29-21 in the fourth quarter before losing 36-27. “We started making plays in the second half,” Rivera said. “If we could have done that in the second quarter, this whole day might have been different.” The difference between the halves was most obvious at quarterback. Carson Wentz struggled badly in the first half, completing nine of 17 passes for 59 yards while being sacked four times.
