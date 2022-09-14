ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Get Colonoscopies on Cam For New Colorectal Cancer Campaign: Both Had ‘Potentially Life-Saving’ Removal of Polyps

By Marisa Sullivan
 4 days ago
Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham football club co-owner Rob McElhenney have filmed themselves undergoing colonoscopies to raise awareness of the potentially life-saving procedure.The Deadpool star, 45, shared his experience with the procedure in a new clip produced by colon cancer organisation Lead from Behind, in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.In the clip, Reynolds and McElhenney begin by explaining that the video is the result of the Free Guy star losing a bet. Reynolds reportedly bet that he would allow his colonoscopy to be filmed if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh.McElhenney shared the news of Reynolds’ defeat in Welsh, with...
Baring it all for the camera, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney busted open the door on an often-stigmatized medical procedure, and the results turned out to be lifesaving. To de-stigmatize colonoscopies, the two actors and soccer club co-chairmen partnered with the cancer-awareness organization Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, to capture them getting the procedure.  The process was filmed and posted on the Deadpool star’s YouTube channel Tuesday, titled “Rob & Ryan Lead From Behind”, in which the men shared the bet they made last year that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, Reynolds allow the cameras to follow...
