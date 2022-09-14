Stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Get Colonoscopies on Cam For New Colorectal Cancer Campaign: Both Had ‘Potentially Life-Saving’ Removal of Polyps

Baring it all for the camera, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney busted open the door on an often-stigmatized medical procedure, and the results turned out to be lifesaving. To de-stigmatize colonoscopies, the two actors and soccer club co-chairmen partnered with the cancer-awareness organization Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, to capture them getting the procedure. The process was filmed and posted on the Deadpool star’s YouTube channel Tuesday, titled “Rob & Ryan Lead From Behind”, in which the men shared the bet they made last year that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, Reynolds allow the cameras to follow...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO