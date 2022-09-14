ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

‘Walk To Defeat ALS’ Saturday In Downtown Texarkana

The first 'Walk To Defeat ALS' is happening on Saturday in downtown Texarkana. This will be the first walk of this kind and the organizers had this to say about the upcoming walk:. Texarkana is hosting its first ever ALS Walk (Lou Gehrig Disease) on September 17th in downtown Texarkana....
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Texarkana, TX
Government
q973radio.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!

We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Temporary Ice Skating Rink Coming to Hope This Holiday Season

The upcoming holiday season will be here before you know it and thanks to the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotions Commission's regular meeting this week, residents of the community will enjoy a temporary ice skating rink. Board members are planning to test what they call an "artificial" ice skating rink...
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Great Pumpkin#Corn Maze#Travel Destinations#Popular Pumpkin Patch#Pumpkin Express
westcentralsbest.com

Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Power 95.9

GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas

TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR

HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
HOPE, AR
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy