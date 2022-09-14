Read full article on original website
Crooked Halo And Snakebone Highlight The Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Busting Clays For A Great Cause – Hooks FFA Trap Shoot Is October 5
Break out those shotguns for some fun busting clays and raising money for our future farmers, the Hooks FFA Trap Shoot is scheduled for October. Wednesday, October 5 starting at 8 AM. The safety meeting begins at 8, shooting starts at 8:30 AM. Where:. Rocky Creek Outdoors USA, 4001 South...
23rd Annual Senior Expo Friday Sept 16 And It’s Free
Make plans to be a part of the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Senior Expo will begin at 9 AM and go until Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana and it's Free!. The 23rd Annual Senior Expo. It's the...
‘Walk To Defeat ALS’ Saturday In Downtown Texarkana
The first 'Walk To Defeat ALS' is happening on Saturday in downtown Texarkana. This will be the first walk of this kind and the organizers had this to say about the upcoming walk:. Texarkana is hosting its first ever ALS Walk (Lou Gehrig Disease) on September 17th in downtown Texarkana....
Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!
We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
East Texas man will soon be selling his multi-million dollar classic car collection
MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man is preparing to auction off his multi-million dollar automobile collection. Gene Ponder has been assembling his collection for more than 40 years, but his passion for cars began as a child. "My mother kind of abandoned me when I was one and my...
Temporary Ice Skating Rink Coming to Hope This Holiday Season
The upcoming holiday season will be here before you know it and thanks to the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotions Commission's regular meeting this week, residents of the community will enjoy a temporary ice skating rink. Board members are planning to test what they call an "artificial" ice skating rink...
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
Run ‘Teal’ There’s A Cure 5k September 24 In Texarkana
The 'Run Teal There's A Cure' 5k will be on September, 24 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The month of September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this great 5k is a chance for you to get involved. The race is presented by Newk's Cares, and this is what the company had to say about 'Newks Cares':
GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s Are Giving Away Burgers FOR FREE on Sunday in Shreveport-Bossier!
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and a bunch of places have deals, including three big chains here in the Shreveport-Bossier area, offering FREE burgers with any purchase in the Shreveport-Bossier area! Do you know of another restaurant in the ArkLaTex offering a discount? Drop us a note on our Facebook and let us know!
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas
TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR
HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Taylor Parker trial: mountain of evidence reveals extensive lengths to fake pregnancy
moving her unborn child from her body detailed a mountain of evidence showing just how far Taylor Parker was allegedly willing to go to fake her pregnancy and come up with a baby in time for her purported due date.
