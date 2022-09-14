As Ford Authority has reported over the past few months, a big component of Ford’s plan to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – is that Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those particular areas or commercial vehicles as soon as next year. CEO Jim Farley has referred to this move as a “stress test” for dealers, who have expressed some concerns over plans to set high standards for the sale of EVs, most likely at fixed prices. Now, the details of this newly finalized plan have been revealed via a report at CNBC, outlining all of the changes Ford dealers can expect over the coming months and years.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO