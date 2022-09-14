Read full article on original website
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers Will Sell EVs At Fixed Prices Under Finalized Plan
As Ford Authority has reported over the past few months, a big component of Ford’s plan to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – is that Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those particular areas or commercial vehicles as soon as next year. CEO Jim Farley has referred to this move as a “stress test” for dealers, who have expressed some concerns over plans to set high standards for the sale of EVs, most likely at fixed prices. Now, the details of this newly finalized plan have been revealed via a report at CNBC, outlining all of the changes Ford dealers can expect over the coming months and years.
GM Gets Into a New Industry to One-Up Tesla and Ford
General Motors (GM) has promised to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. But the legacy automaker is not behind its big rival in autonomous vehicles, another segment considered to be part of auto industry's future. Indeed, its Cruise subsidiary, which specializes...
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
US News and World Report
Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Power Side Doors
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for power side doors, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 11th, 2021, published on September 15th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0290484. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a couple of patents in recent years related to automatic...
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Down Five Percent During Week Of September 12th – September 16th, 2022
The value of Ford stock dropped during the September 12th, 2022 – September 16th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $14.72, which represented a roughly five percent dip, or $0.70 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $15.42. Ford Stock Values...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Outfitted With Wireless Charging Tech
The concept of charging all-electric vehicles wirelessly is nothing new, as that particular idea has been batted around for years now in a number of ways. In fact, the state of Michigan is aiming to build the very first wirelessly charging road in the coming years, while Ford has filed patents for a hands-free charging system and an EV haptic feedback system over the past few months. Now, a company called WiTricity is set to debut a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E with wireless charging technology at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
CNBC
Ford asks dealers to invest in EVs as it chases Tesla-like profit
Ford CEO Jim Farley wants Ford dealers to become the most valuable franchise in the industry, as the company plans to grow sales across its traditional and EV businesses. The automaker is asking its nearly 3,000 dealers to invest upward of $1 million for upgrades to sell all-electric vehicles. Ford,...
fordauthority.com
Ford Blue Expected To Grow, Woo Buyers Despite EV Pivot
Ford is in the process of splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e for EVs. This monumental shift is being made for a number of reasons, including a refocus on quality, as well as customer experience, enhancing the post-purchase experience, and of course, helping the automaker cut costs and generate more profit. However, even as Ford continues to invest heavily in EVs, Ford Blue is still expected to continue to grow and attract new customers.
The Verge
The EV charging situation in the US is about to suck a little less
We’re about to see a lot more electric vehicle chargers in the US. The Biden administration just announced the approval of $900 million in funding to 35 states to install EV chargers across approximately 53,000 miles of highway across the country — the first tranche from a $5 billion pot of money that was included as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year.
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Drops Six-Speed Manual
The all-new, next-generation, S650 2024 Ford Mustang debuted last night, and as one might expect from such a historic unveiling, there’s a lot to digest, even if we don’t yet know how much power the new pony car is making or how much it will cost. One of those tidbits that seemingly slipped through the cracks is the fact that the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost will not be available with a six-speed manual transmission, as FoMoCo told Ford Authority at the car’s launch event.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E LED Lighting Is Late Availability Item
For its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been treated to a variety of changes, including, most notably, a rather large price increase across the board. There are a host of other updates in store for the EV crossover in the coming model year, but now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E LED projector headlamps will be a late availability item, too.
Next-Gen Ford Super Duty Truck Will Debut On September 27
We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks. The news was revealed by Ford...
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
