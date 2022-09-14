ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Has a Net Worth Fit for a King! See How The Duke of Cornwall Makes Money

By Brianna Sainez
 4 days ago
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

A royal sum. Prince William is now the first in line to the British throne, making him a very rich man! The father of three — who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Duchess Kate (née Middleton) — will take on the role of king following the reign of his father King Charles III. Keep reading to find out his net worth, how he makes his money and more.

How Does Prince William Make Money?

Being born into royalty clearly has its perks and as the eldest son of the King, he “undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects and carries out public and official duties in support of The King, in the U.K. and overseas,” according to the British Royal Family Website.

In 2015, William started a job as an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance, a charity providing emergency helicopters, and reportedly donated his $62,000 a year salary to charity, according to an AFP report. “Doing a job like this really helps me to be grounded and that’s the core of what I’m trying to become,” the price explained in the report.

What Is Prince William’s Net Worth?

Prince William’s net worth is estimated to be $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A portion of his wealth comes from inheritances following the deaths of his mother, Princess Diana, and his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. He received about $12.3 million following the passing of the Princess of Wales. William also received a $6 million dollar inheritance from the Queen Mother, to be shared with Harry, and will receive another $10 million to split when he turns 40.

Historia/Shutterstock

After the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, his net worth is set to increase again. Royal wills are not made public and how the Queen’s personal wealth will be divided among the family will remain a secret.

How Will His Net Worth Change Once King?

Once Prince William takes the role of king following his father’s reign, his net worth is set to shoot up again. According to CNN Business, a bulk of the Royal family’s wealth — $21 billion — consists of land, property and investments. While this was passed down to King Charles, Prince William is his heir.

Among the long list of land and real estate he’s set to inherit, he’ll inherit the Duchy of Cornwall estate and Duchy of Lancaster, a private property valued at $764 million.

