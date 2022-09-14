ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14.  According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
OREM, UT
truecrimedaily

Professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead after performance; girlfriend charged

SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 27-year-old professional bull rider was fatally shot earlier this week hours after he performed at the Utah State Fair. According to a police statement, on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12:06 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Department officers responded to a call about a man shot near 900 S. 200 West. When officers arrived, they found Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen outside the apartment complex with "at least one" gunshot wound and they attempted lifesaving measures. Inside the apartment, officers discovered "multiple bullet holes."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery

SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

3 men charged in connection to 2018 fatal shooting in SLC parking garage

SALT LAKE CITY – Three men face felony charges concerning a fatal shooting inside the Exchange Place parking garage in 2018. Francis Lee Ragsdale, 34, Andrew Jorge Thomas, 30, and Latoi Deron Newbins, 28, are suspected of the killing of David Lawrence Burwell, 25, who was fatally shot during a fight between two groups on Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

