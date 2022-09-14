SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 27-year-old professional bull rider was fatally shot earlier this week hours after he performed at the Utah State Fair. According to a police statement, on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12:06 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Department officers responded to a call about a man shot near 900 S. 200 West. When officers arrived, they found Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen outside the apartment complex with "at least one" gunshot wound and they attempted lifesaving measures. Inside the apartment, officers discovered "multiple bullet holes."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO