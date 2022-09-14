Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Salt Lake police searching for gunman in shooting that injured 1
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon at 540 W. 400 North. Police say one person was shot and rushed to the hospital. Officers were called out to the area at around 5:30 p.m. after multiple witnesses...
kslnewsradio.com
Breaking: Salt Lake City Police investigating potential shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed to KSL it is investigating a potential shooting Friday evening. Police say the incident occurred in the area of 600 W. 400 North. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
ksl.com
Park City High coach, student face charges in physical confrontation
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County's 3rd District...
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
Professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead after performance; girlfriend charged
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 27-year-old professional bull rider was fatally shot earlier this week hours after he performed at the Utah State Fair. According to a police statement, on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12:06 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Department officers responded to a call about a man shot near 900 S. 200 West. When officers arrived, they found Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen outside the apartment complex with "at least one" gunshot wound and they attempted lifesaving measures. Inside the apartment, officers discovered "multiple bullet holes."
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
ksl.com
Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery
SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
kjzz.com
Homicide investigation underway after body found under overpass in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under an overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began on Monday around 8:25 a.m. when reports came in that a community member found an unconscious person on the ground near 400 South 600 West.
ksl.com
3 face charges tied to killing at Salt Lake parking garage, but none for murder
SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three men in connection with the 2018 killing of a man inside the Exchange Place parking garage. But none of the three was charged with murder. On Sept. 15, 2018, David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed during...
ksl.com
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting. Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a...
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
KSLTV
165 pounds of pot found in Salt Lake warehouse, one man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up a seven-month narcotics investigation with one arrest and the confiscation of 165 pounds of pot at a Salt Lake City warehouse complex. They served search warrants at four warehouse units at 1810 Fortune Road in June.
KSLTV
3 men charged in connection to 2018 fatal shooting in SLC parking garage
SALT LAKE CITY – Three men face felony charges concerning a fatal shooting inside the Exchange Place parking garage in 2018. Francis Lee Ragsdale, 34, Andrew Jorge Thomas, 30, and Latoi Deron Newbins, 28, are suspected of the killing of David Lawrence Burwell, 25, who was fatally shot during a fight between two groups on Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
ksl.com
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for...
