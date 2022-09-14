Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Enya Umanzor Gets Ready For Collina Strada’s NYFW Show
BTS with the DJ before the Spring 2023 runway show. I like to wait until last minute so I can be late... not actually but somehow it's what I always do and it's always when I look my best. So I take my time. I need to listen to music—...
18 Wannabe "Influencers" Acting Like Entitled A-Holes, And Honestly It's So Embarrassing
They really think people care about their follower count!
NYLON
Blackpink Are Bold & Self-Referential On 'Born Pink'
Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.
NYLON
Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'
Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
RELATED PEOPLE
NYLON
How To Wear Your Dr. Martens With Anything
Love it or hate it, the 2014 Tumblr aesthetic is back. To quote The 1975’s front man, Matty Healy, while headlining the Reading Festival 2022 in the U.K.: “Wow, the ‘75 and Arctic Monkeys in the same weekend. Get your Dr. Martens and your fishnets and your vinyl and your Tumblr aesthetics — get ‘em all out!” With those two Tumblr-era bands releasing new music soon, along with Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Sky Ferreira, we’re officially re-embracing Tumblrcore. And as much as Docs fit snugly into the 2014 soft grunge revival, the truth is that the iconic English footwear brand will never go out of style, which is why you should know how to wear Dr. Martens for every occasion.
NYLON
Indy Yelich On "Threads," NYC & Finding Her Musical Identity
The 23-year-old poet — and Lorde’s younger sister — is ready to be seen. Indy Yelich O’Connor is missing New York City. When the 23-year-old Kiwi native blinks onto Zoom on a recent afternoon, she’s backlit by the glow of a sunny winter’s day in New Zealand, but her mind is still on the city she considers home. “I’m so jealous that you’re in New York,” she tells me right off the bat. “I’m just here [in New Zealand] to kind of… while this release is happening.”
NYLON
NCT 127 On '질주 (2 Baddies)': "I Think We’ve Truly Shown Who We Are Now"
When NCT 127 first made their debut with “Fire Truck” back in 2016, the song was a refreshing dose of adrenaline that interrupted the Korean music scene. Six years later, the charismatic members — TAEIL, JOHNNY, TAEYONG, YUTA, DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, JUNGWOO, MARK, and HAECHAN — have returned with their fourth studio album, 질주 (2 Baddies), which proves to be even more experimental.
Comments / 0