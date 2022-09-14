Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.

