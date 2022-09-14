Read full article on original website
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank
The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
Iowa Offense Comes Alive Against Nevada
Hawkeyes Getting Healthy with Big Ten Portion of Schedule Upcoming
Weather Delay: Iowa vs. Nevada In A 'Lightning Delay' This Saturday Night
At this rate the late-night Iowa vs. Nevada game may never end. Iowa vs. Nevada is in another weather delay. There's lightning near Kinnick Stadium. Players and fans have taken shelter for safety reasons. It's going to be a late night in Iowa. "UPDATE We're in another lightning delay. We'll...
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez (leg) remains in N.C. hospital
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remains in a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. after badly breaking his lower left leg during
Iowa offense gets help with return of key WR for Week 3, per report
Iowa’s offense has been much maligned to start the season, but the Hawkeyes will get a nice boost in Week 3. According to reports from Adam Rittenberg and Meghan McKeown, the Hawkeyes will get wide receiver Nico Ragaini back on the field in Week 3. Ragaini was the team’s 3rd-leading receiver in 2021 with 331 receiving yards and a touchdown.
247Sports has B1G coach, assistant on hot seat heading into Week 3
Iowa’s head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz are coaches who are considered on the hot seat by 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello going into Week 3. Marcello did not hold back on Iowa (1-1) and the offense as it could be the reason for the team to have an underwhelming season.
Odds & Trends: Iowa vs. Nevada
A Look at This Week's Game Under the Lights from a Gambling Angle
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
